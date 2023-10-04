United States Extended Stay Hotels Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Marriott International, Extended Stay America, & Hilton Worldwide

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Stay Hotels in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The analyst expects industry revenue to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% to $20.9 billion over the past five years, including an anticipated 2.9% increase in 2023.

Extended stay hotels offer flexible accommodations for both short- and long-term stays, making them a convenient and cost-effective choice compared to traditional apartment rentals.

These establishments provide a range of amenities, including in-suite kitchens and self-serve laundry facilities. However, the extended stay hotel industry is notably sensitive to shifts in both domestic and global economic conditions, and the advent of COVID-19 brought about significant disruptions and fluctuations.

Over the past five years leading up to 2023, this industry has witnessed positive growth, driven by increased expenditures on travel, robust corporate profits, and higher consumer spending.

Nevertheless, the impact of the pandemic was profound, as it disrupted these favorable economic trends, curbing spending and travel activities. Despite these challenges, the industry is poised for recovery, driven by a resurgence in leisure travel demand and the strong growth trajectory it experienced before the pandemic.

In essence, this industry is comprised of establishments that primarily offer lodging services ranging from short to long-term stays, typically within facilities recognized as extended stay hotels.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Marriott International Inc.

Extended Stay America, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9uy6f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.