Namely to Unveil New Flexible Bundled Offerings Tailored to Address Small and Mid-Sized Employer Challenges

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , a Vensure Employer Solutions company and leading HR platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), will launch four new bundled offerings at the upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition. The conference will take place Tuesday, October 10 – Friday, October 13, 2023, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and Namely will exhibit in Booth No. 7708.



Namely's four new bundles are designed to address some of the key challenges that small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face in the current economy, including financial limitations with investing in strategic and operational areas, talent recruiting and retention and the nuances of HR management. HR challenges continue to grapple small and medium businesses, with the complexities of its nuances increasing as the size of the business grows. Namely’s new bundles offer the flexibility needed as business needs change with enhanced service options and value-driven pricing to support enhanced HR processes.

The newly introduced bundles Namely Now, Namely Plus, Namely Plus People and Namely Complete offer flexibility to upgrade by incorporating precisely the features that are essential for a business. Starting at $9 per employee per month, the new bundles offer 24/7 support and span from fundamental HR and payroll modules to advanced functionalities such as onboarding, recruitment, performance management, compliance, benefits administration and time management. For those seeking comprehensive solutions, Namely Plus People and Namely Complete extend the options to include managed payroll, managed benefits, professional employment services and a wealth of other customizable features.

Namely will also be previewing an upcoming major release, an all-in-one platform that leverages technology investments and intellectual property from its new owner, Vensure Employer Solutions.

“We're thrilled to announce the new Namely bundles tailored specifically to address the needs of SMBs. With more options, we are confident that it will make it easier for our customers to do business with us,” said Alex Campos, chief executive officer of Vensure Employer Solutions and Namely. “The upcoming major release, in addition to our expanded bundles, support capabilities, and benefit options, are game changers designed to meet the specific needs of small and medium-sized businesses. We're excited to unveil them for the first time at the HR Tech Conference."

For those interested in learning more, company representatives will be on-site throughout the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth No. 7708 to see Namely in action at any time during expo hours, including the opening pub crawl on Tuesday, October 10, from 5-7 p.m. PT. For event information, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Namely

Namely is HR for Humans. Namely’s integrated platform empowers companies to wow their people by powering their business, whether they are looking for intuitive HR technology or best-in-class managed service. Simplifying the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, HR management, performance management, benefits administration, payroll, compliance, time & attendance and analytics means more time for today’s companies to focus on what matters in HR: their people. Namely is part of Vensure Employer Solutions. Learn more at namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.