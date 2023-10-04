United States Claims Adjusting Industry Research Report 2023 Featuring Willis Towers Watson, Aon, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Carolina Adjusters, and Crawford & Company

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Claims Adjusting in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Overall, industry-wide revenue has been growing at an average annualized 1.5% over the past five years and is expected to total $11.2 billion in 2023, when payment will dip by an estimated 0.9%. However, industry profit has dwindled during the period.
Claims Adjusting industry companies handle property claims involving damage to structures and liability claims involving personal injuries or third-person property damage. Insurance carriers and third-party claim-adjusting establishments have increasingly relied on these services to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency.
Success in the industry is contingent on various factors, including professional experience, positive track record, cost-effectiveness and compliance. Since claims adjusters are an ancillary service to insurance providers, industry trends align with the broader finance and insurance sector.
This industry investigates insurance claims to determine the extent of the insuring company's liability. Claims adjusters may handle property claims involving damage to structures and liability claims involving personal injuries or third-person property damage.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Willis Towers Watson Plc
- Aon Plc
- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co
- Carolina Adjusters LLC
- Crawford & Company
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37c52c
