United States Claims Adjusting Industry Research Report 2023 Featuring Willis Towers Watson, Aon, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Carolina Adjusters, and Crawford & Company

The "Claims Adjusting in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Overall, industry-wide revenue has been growing at an average annualized 1.5% over the past five years and is expected to total $11.2 billion in 2023, when payment will dip by an estimated 0.9%. However, industry profit has dwindled during the period.

Claims Adjusting industry companies handle property claims involving damage to structures and liability claims involving personal injuries or third-person property damage. Insurance carriers and third-party claim-adjusting establishments have increasingly relied on these services to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency.

Success in the industry is contingent on various factors, including professional experience, positive track record, cost-effectiveness and compliance. Since claims adjusters are an ancillary service to insurance providers, industry trends align with the broader finance and insurance sector.

This industry investigates insurance claims to determine the extent of the insuring company's liability. Claims adjusters may handle property claims involving damage to structures and liability claims involving personal injuries or third-person property damage.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Willis Towers Watson Plc

Aon Plc

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co

Carolina Adjusters LLC

Crawford & Company

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

