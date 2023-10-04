United States Chicken Egg Production Industry Market Report 2023 Featuring Major Players - Cal-Maine Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Versova, Hillandale Farms, & Michael Foods

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chicken Egg Production in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Industry-wide revenue has dropped at a CAGR of 2.4% to $11.3 billion over the five years to 2023, when revenue will drop an estimated 14.5%

Over the past five years, chicken egg producers have had to contend with severe revenue volatility. While per capita egg consumption has remained stable, a severe drought across most of the United States pushed the price of feed upward.

This, combined with lingering challenges from supply chain bottlenecks and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), have pushed the price of eggs upward. Widespread inflation in 2022 also contributed to surging egg prices, and while the industry benefited from an upswing in revenue that year, price spikes set the stage for plummeting prices in 2023.

This industry primarily raises chickens for egg production. The eggs produced may be sold for use as table eggs or hatching eggs.

