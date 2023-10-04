United States Forest Support Services Industry Market Report 2023-2028: Industry Forecasts, Growth Rates and an Analysis of the Industry's Key Players

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

The industry provides services to downstream forestry markets and conducts a range of operations, including resource estimation and mapping, economic analysis, pest control and firefighting. The industry is highly fragmented as the vast majority of companies in the industry are nonemployers contracted on a seasonal basis.

Operators in the industry are hired by both government agencies and private companies for forestry support services performed on public and private land. Demand for support services depends on the level of forestry activity in downstream industries and also depends on these markets' propensity to outsource operations to auxiliary companies.

Operators in this industry assist downstream timber and logging operators in timber valuation, forestry economics and forest protection. Key support activities include the estimation of timber, forest firefighting, forest pest control and reforestation. Companies may also provide clients with consultation and research services.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

