BuzzBallz Returns as Key Partner with Taylor Reimer Racing for 2024 Season

Carrollton, TX, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz has announced its renewed partnership with driver Taylor Reimer and Taylor Reimer Racing for the upcoming 2024 racing season. This is the fourth consecutive season that BuzzBallz will serve as a primary sponsor for the driver.

Reimer, currently competing in USAC and Xtreme midget racing events, is gearing up for her 2024 season which will have more events and an increased focus on pavement racing.

Reimer has been delivering career-highs in performance this season, boasting a record of eight podium finishes in national midget races, including seven second-place results. Her recent eighth-place finish at the prestigious Driven2SaveLives BC 39 event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track showcased her competitive growth at the national level.

Tracy Frisbie, EVP of Sales and Marketing at BuzzBallz, said the company takes pride in sponsoring Reimer for a fourth consecutive year and witnessing her racing career flourish.

"Taylor's charisma, aggressive driving style, and persona are the perfect match for BuzzBallz Cocktails! Both make a bold statement wherever they go," Frisbie said.

BuzzBallz, a brand known for its innovative ready-to-drink cocktails, is committed to supporting Reimer's transition from midget to stock car racing by sponsoring her ARCA Menards Series endeavors throughout 2024. Reimer's stock car debut with Venturini Motor Sports at the Illinois State Fairgrounds resulted in a top-ten finish.

"BuzzBallz has been a cherished partner since I embarked on a full-time racing career," Reimer said. "I am incredibly grateful to have BuzzBallz Cocktails on board as we take on bigger venues and reach a larger audience."

While Reimer's complete racing schedule for 2024 is yet to be released, she said her aspirations for the year include expanding her stock car opportunities and participating in high-profile midget race events such as the Chili Bowl and Driven2SaveLives BC 39.

For more information about Taylor Reimer Racing and her journey in the world of motorsports, visit taylorreimerracing.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

