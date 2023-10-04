Promising PBC Therapeutics Advancements Fuel Market Growth Opportunities for Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market By Drug type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Therapeutics market, valued at $683.95 million in 2022, is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $1.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

PBC Therapeutics refer to treatment options for managing and treating primary biliary cholangitis, a chronic autoimmune liver disease that primarily affects the small bile ducts within the liver.

Key Insights:

Rising PBC Cases: The market's growth is driven by a surge in cases of primary biliary cholangitis and increasing awareness of the disease. The annual incidence of PBC is estimated to range from 0.23 to 5.31 per 100,000 individuals, according to a 2021 review article. Japan alone is estimated to have over 37,000 people with PBC.

Advancements in Therapeutics: The continuous development and research of PBC therapeutics worldwide are propelling market growth. Promising treatments, such as Setanaxib currently in Phase III clinical trials for PBC, are driving interest in advanced therapies.

Growth Opportunities: The market presents growth opportunities for key players, including heightened awareness of the benefits of PBC therapeutics, adoption of strategic acquisitions, and increasing global demand for these treatments. R&D investments and production increases are expected to contribute to market growth.

Key Market Segments:

By Drug Type:

Primary Drug Obeticholic Acid Ursodeoxycholic Acid Others

Secondary Drug

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players:

ABC Farmaceutici S.p.a.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

AMAGEN INDIA LIFE SCIENCES

GENFIT

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Leeford Healthcare Limited

Lupin

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Key Market Insights:

The primary drug segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,196.3 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Drug stores and retail pharmacies were the highest revenue contributors in 2022, but online pharmacies are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the PBC therapeutics market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in cases of primary biliary cholangitis

Rise in research and development

Restraints

Lack of early diagnosis and limited treatment options

Opportunities

Rise in adoption of key strategies







