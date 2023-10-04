SageHome accelerates M&A pace with acquisition of Safe Showers

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SageHome, the aging-in-place specialist, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Safe Showers LLC, underlining its position as the largest provider of aging-in-place bath remodeling services in the United States. This acquisition extends SageHome’s operations into Texas and across the South, and reflects a step change in the company’s acquisition activity.



Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Safe Showers is a bath remodeling business that specializes in providing fast installations with the goal of helping seniors, veterans, and others with access difficulties to live comfortably in their homes. Owner and CEO, Chris Edelen, has a long track record in the bath remodeling sector, having previously been the CEO of LeafGuard, which had the largest network of Jacuzzi walk-in-tub dealers nationally; built and sold a multi-million-dollar business; and led the Kohler team that launched the walk-in-tub offering and nationwide Kohler dealer network. He and Joan Edelen, Safe Showers’ CFO, will continue to lead Safe Showers with the support of his leadership team, working with the SageHome team to realize the growth opportunities of the business.

With the support and investment of its strategic partner, Cairngorm Capital, SageHome has experienced rapid growth since its launch in April 2022. Applying a dual strategy of rapid organic growth and strategic acquisition, SageHome has rapidly built its presence across the United States and, following today’s acquisition, operates from 23 states across the West, Midwest, South, and New England. The business is now four times the size of its original acquisition, New Bath Today.

Brian Hutto, Chief Executive of Sage Home, explained, “We are delighted to welcome Chris and the Safe Showers team to SageHome. We have experienced remarkable growth since inception, quadrupling both our revenues and geographic footprint. Our success has been achieved by pursuing strategic organic and acquisitive growth opportunities and applying a disciplined value creation plan. As leaders in a large and growing market for aging-in-place services, our partnership with Safe Showers adds, geographic reach and allows us to service more customers with our offering.”

Chris Edelen, Chief Executive of Safe Showers, said: “We are delighted to be joining SageHome and are excited by this partnership. Aging-in-place services remain low across the USA, so we have a shared ambition to reshape this landscape and are focused on scaling our services while upholding the highest standards of customer service excellence. We have every confidence that this partnership will deliver great things.”

Stuart Whiteford, Investment Director at Cairngorm Capital, who led the acquisition, added, “It is great to continue the M&A momentum at SageHome with our second acquisition in two months. We have long admired the Safe Showers business and are pleased to welcome them to the SageHome group. The company shares our commitment to deliver exceptional service to help customers retain independence in their home.”

Notes for editors:

SageHome is a home services organization whose mission is to provide stylish home modifications for people who want to age-in-place gracefully. The company is following a dual strategy of acquisitive and strong organic growth to build a national solution for all seniors. It launched its bath division in April 2022 with the acquisition of New Bath Today and is now the largest provider of aging-in-place bath remodeling services in the United States. Before the acquisition of Safe Showers, SageHome operated from 22 states across the West, Midwest, Southeast, and New England. The company has six trading brands:

Carefree Home Pros serves customers in Connecticut and Massachusetts carefreehomepros.com

serves customers in Connecticut and Massachusetts Colorado Living serves homeowners in Colorado and Wyoming getcoloradoliving.com

serves homeowners in Colorado and Wyoming Midwest Bath Company serves customers across Illinois and Iowa midwestbath.com

serves customers across Illinois and Iowa New Bath Today serves homeowners across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida newbathtoday.com

serves homeowners across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida One Day Bath serves customers in Utah and Montana onedaybath.com

serves customers in Utah and Montana Smart Bath serves customers across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina smartbath.com

You can read more about this ground-breaking business at: sagehome.com

Safe Showers is a bath remodeling business headquartered in San Antonio, Texas that specializes in providing fast installations with the specific goal of helping seniors, veterans, and others with access difficulties to live comfortably in their homes.

safeshowers.com

Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP is a specialist private investment firm providing equity capital and management expertise to leading companies in the UK and the USA. It invests in strongly performing, mid-market growth companies, operating in sectors that demonstrate long-term demand growth, and in which our team has deep experience – aging in place; repair, maintenance & improvement of properties; wealth management; and sustainability. The firm’s goal is to build and realize value through growth and performance improvements. Cairngorm Capital’s unique mix of sectoral expertise and investment skill enables our team to be actively involved in the strategy and operational focus of portfolio companies, partnering with management teams to grow revenue, enhance margins, improve cash flow, or consolidate industry leadership positions.

Cairngorm Capital

Cairngorm Capital's current portfolio includes majority-owned stakes in:

EMED Group

Independent Builders Merchants Group

MRO+ Solutions Group

Millbrook Healthcare

National Timber Group

PaintWell

SageHome

Sentry Fire Safety Group

Verso Wealth Management

Whyte Bikes