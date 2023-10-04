Global Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Size Is Surpassing USD 1.61 Billion by 2030, Growing at Projected 4.7% CAGR

Newark, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is expected to grow from USD 1.12 billion in 2022 to USD 1.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) are broadly used to protect users against oxygen deficiency. It is also used to protect against dust, gases and vapours at plants, abroad vessels at the fire and in tunnels. They were first introduced in the market in 1949. Since then, it has been broadly used in firefighters, rescue operations, escape training at fire stations, iron works, chemical plants, nuclear facilities, hostels etc. The demand for self-contained breathing apparatus is swiftly growing as they offer the maximum level of protection to the user equipped with the system. It is handy and allows no polluted outside air inside the apparatus. There is a growing case of injuries along with severe abrasions, punctures, and chemical and thermal burns at work, fuelling the growth of the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market. However, the growing safety awareness in the industrial sector is driving the market. But good training is needed for safe use and maintenance, and there is a shortage of skilled professionals due to improper training. Also, it has limited service like and the duration of air supply. All these factors act as a restraint for the market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in September 2018, the MSA organization unveiled M1 SCBA at the French FireFighters Congress. This new modular breathing apparatus technology brought broad new options for firefighters. This M1SCBA is completely customizable and can be configured easily based on the requirement of firefighters or the brigade budgets. This helps the organization in gaining market share and occupying the leading position in the market.



Market Growth & Trends



There is a surge in road accidents and injuries, which has led to restrictive frameworks in developing the standard for respiratory protecting equipment, which has increased the application of the self-contained device. Moreover, the development of accessories for meeting the requirements of professionals in areas like the petrochemical and marine sector or confined space entry is also propelling the market's growth. Also, the surge in the cases of fireplace accidents has increased the requirement for personal firefighters. These factors are driving the market. It has been observed that the end users are hiring non-public companies to supplement the firefighters offered by the governments. Based on one of the studies in 2016, around 1,34,2000 and 2,85,661 cases of fire were reported in the US and France, respectively. Similarly, in 2017 there were around 3,400 cases of deaths and 14,760 cases of injuries due to fire in the US. Around 1,319,500 cases of fires got reported that year. Moreover, there is growth observed in the industrialization and manufacturing sector. Hence, the risks of fire hazards are increasing across industries like chemical manufacturing, petroleum extraction and oil & gas. One study in the US suggests that every 24 seconds, the fire department in the US responds to a fire somewhere in the country. These factors eventually drive the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the Open-Circuit SCBA segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63.39% and market revenue of 709.06 million.



The Type segment is divided into Open-Circuit SCBA and Closed-Circuit SCBA. In 2022, the Open-Circuit SCBA segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63.39% and market revenue of 709.06 million. This growth is attributed to the use of open-circuit SCBA as they are cheaper and of a lighter weight compared to closed-circuit SCBA. It is a device which rescuers use to protect the respiratory system from toxic gas, overheated atmosphere etc.



• In 2022, the fire fighting segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.92% and market revenue of 636.72 million.



The application segment is divided into fire fighting, industrial use and other use. In 2022, the fire fighting segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.92% and market revenue of 636.72 million. For firefighting, the design emphasises flame and heat resistance above cost. SCBAs, planned for firefighting, are costly because of the rare fabrics used to offer flame resistance and reduce the firefighter's weight.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) industry, with a market share of 39.17% and a market value of around 438.16 million in 2022. Based on one of the studies, every year, 4000 incidents were noted where firefighters suffer from smoke inhalation; hence it is very crucial to wear SCBA to get protection from repeated exposure to IDLH atmospheres. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growing investment of several manufacturers in this sector is helping improve and advance SCBA, which is broadly used in the areas to be fumigated. To attract a large customer base, many of the manufacturers are coming with a product having lightweight, reliable, improved and easy to use.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD 1.61 Billion Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market CAGR 4.7% Segments Covered Key Segments are application, type and regions

Key players operating in the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market are:



• MSA Safety Incorporated

• 3M

• Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

• Honeywell International Inc

• Avon Protection PLC

• Interspiro (Subsidiary Of Ocenco Group)

• Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd

• Matisec (Subsidiary Of Ocenco Group)

• Cam Lock Ltd

• Koken Ltd

• Bright Medi- Weld Appliances

• Ocenco, Incorporated (Subsidiary Of Ocenco Group)

• Afex Fire & Safety



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market by Type:



• Open-Circuit SCBA

• Closed-Circuit SCBA



Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market by Application:



• Fire Fighting

• Industrial Use

• Other Use



About the report:



The global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is analysed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



