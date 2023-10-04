Smart Mobility Market is estimated to be US$ 240.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are Smart Mobility? How big it’s Smart Mobility Market?

Smart mobility refers to a concept that combines various transportation modes and services with emerging technologies to create more efficient, accessible, and sustainable urban transportation systems. It aims to improve transportation options, reduce traffic congestion, decrease emissions, and enhance the overall quality of life in cities.

Rapid urbanization is leading to increased population density in cities, resulting in traffic congestion and pollution. The development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and the expansion of public transportation networks are critical components of Smart Mobility Market growth.

According to Prophecy Market Insights “Smart Mobility Market accounted for US$ 40.13 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 240.65 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%.

What are the recent Key Highlights in the Smart Mobility Market:

In July 2022, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai has joined forces with sustainable vehicle company, ONE MOTO, launched a range of three innovative electric motorcycles that will transform last-mile transportation. The groundbreaking Smart Mobility and Innovation Centre, which will serve as a recognizable pillar of innovation in the area, will house the project.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Element - Ride Sharing, Car Sharing and Bike Computing

By Solution – Traffic Management, Mobility Management, Parking Management and Others

By Technology– 3G & 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, Embedded System and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Supercharge Your Robotic Systems! Insights from Smart Mobility Market:

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Smart Mobility Market?

Consumers are increasingly valuing convenience and on-demand services. Ride-sharing, micro-mobility, and MaaS platforms cater to these preferences, driving their adoption. The development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and the expansion of public transportation networks are critical components of smart mobility growth.

What are the latest technological advancements in smart mobility market?

The rise of electric vehicles with improved battery technology and faster charging, along with the development of autonomous vehicles by companies like Tesla and Waymo. Connected mobility solutions, enabled by IoT and 5G technology, are enhancing communication between vehicles and infrastructure. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms integrating various transportation modes are gaining popularity, and data analytics aid in optimizing routes and predicting maintenance needs. Micromobility solutions such as electric scooters and smart bike-sharing are becoming prevalent, and blockchain technology is explored for secure transactions in mobility services. Additionally, augmented reality (AR) navigation systems are providing real-time information to drivers. These advancements reflect a dynamic and innovative smart mobility landscape.

Who are the key players or vendors in the Smart Mobility Market?

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd

Ford Motor Company

Siemens Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Excelfore Corporation

What are the key trends driving the smart mobility market?

Key trends driving the smart mobility market include the widespread adoption of electric vehicles for sustainability, advancements in autonomous driving technology powered by AI, the rise of connected mobility through IoT-enabled solutions, the emergence of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms integrating various transportation services, utilization of data analytics for predictive maintenance and optimized routes, the growth of micromobility options like electric scooters, smart city initiatives enhancing infrastructure, and a focus on improving user experience with user-friendly apps and contactless payment systems.

What are the emerging opportunities in the smart mobility market?

Electric Mobility: EV manufacturing, batteries, and charging infrastructure.

Autonomous Technology: Software, sensors, and AI for self-driving vehicles.

MaaS Platforms: Integrated apps for diverse transportation services and payments.

Smart Infrastructure: IoT, 5G, and traffic management solutions.

Data Analytics: Predictive insights, traffic optimization, and personalized user experiences.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the smart mobility market is experiencing transformative growth driven by key trends such as the rise of electric vehicles, advancements in autonomous technology, the proliferation of Mobility-as-a-Service platforms, development of smart infrastructure, and the strategic application of data analytics. These trends not only shape the future of transportation but also create diverse opportunities for businesses in areas ranging from electric vehicle manufacturing to innovative software solutions. Embracing these trends and technologies will be pivotal for companies aiming to thrive in the evolving landscape of smart mobility.

