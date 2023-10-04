Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market Report 2023: Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Competition 2018-2028F

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

The increasing demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment can be attributed to several key factors driving its growth. Firstly, there has been notable progress in the development of new antifungal medications, coupled with a significant rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide.

Furthermore, the global population's growing awareness of the need for effective yet cost-efficient treatment options, particularly among the elderly demographic, has led to a surge in demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment on a global scale.

Additionally, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, neurological disorders, and diabetes on a global scale is anticipated to further boost the demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment, driving market growth through the year 2028. Moreover, increasing awareness about the importance of hygiene and the advantages of adopting new, cost-effective treatment options is expected to provide additional support to the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, such as Fluconazole, to combat yeast infections is projected to contribute to the increased demand for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment, thereby fostering market growth. Vaginal candidiasis ranks as the second most common type of vaginal infection in the United States, following bacterial vaginal infections, with an estimated 1.4 million outpatient visits for vaginal candidiasis annually.

The market's growth is further driven by the rising prevalence of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis infections among the global population, with an increasing number of research initiatives aimed at understanding the prevalence of conditions like recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC). Notably, a Lancet Journal article reported that approximately 138 million women worldwide suffer from recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis, with 3,871 cases per 100,000 women reported each year.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide, combined with the rising demand for improved treatment options and the growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, is also contributing to the heightened need for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment.

Furthermore, emerging economies are witnessing a surge in healthcare expenditure, alongside a rising incidence of obesity and diabetes, increased government funding, and a surge in awareness initiatives led by both government and private organizations aimed at educating the public about the disease and its preventive measures. These factors are expected to drive the expansion of the vaginal candidiasis treatment market.

Another significant growth driver is the increasing focus on research and development efforts directed at developing drugs and treatments for vulvovaginal candidiasis. This is expected to propel the global vulvovaginal candidiasis market's growth during the forecast period. In a notable development, Scynexis Inc. reported promising results from Phase III trials conducted to assess the effectiveness of Ibrexafungerp, an antifungal drug, in treating vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Moreover, major industry players are submitting new drug applications for the treatment of vaginal infections to regulatory bodies, facilitating the production of innovative drugs. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated growth of the market in the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2021, SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies and drugs for fungal infections, partnered with Amplify Health, a global leader in contract commercialization organizations, to introduce Brexafemme (Ibrexafungerp) in the United States, highlighting the commitment to advancing vulvovaginal candidiasis treatments.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Scynexis, Inc.

Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pacgen Life Science Corporation

NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clinical Trial Analysis

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region

Clinical Trials Heat Map



Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market, By Drug Class:

Clotrimazole

Nystatin

Fluconazole

Ketoconazole

Terbinafine

Terconazole

Others

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Topical

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

