Showpad Recognized as a Leader in Sales Readiness Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showpad , a global leader in sales enablement, has secured a coveted spot as a recognized leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Readiness Solutions, Q4 2023 report. Authored by Principal Analyst, Eric Zines, the in-depth report undertook a rigorous assessment of top sales readiness solutions. Showpad's acknowledgment came after a comprehensive evaluation, including customer interviews, intricate solution analyses, and more. Showpad was revealed as one of only three leaders in the report.



“It’s incredibly rewarding to see Showpad recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave. But we believe this is more than recognition; to us, it's a validation of our commitment to deliver game-changing value to our customers,” said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad. “Helping companies improve win rates, close deals faster, and ramp new sellers quickly are top of mind for every business right now.”

The Forrester Wave notes how, “Showpad’s platform is built around its enablement operating system (eOS) concept, which successfully integrates content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and analytics,” and, “Showpad’s superior vision includes a responsible introduction of genAI across its platform...”

Showpad is the only fully integrated revenue enablement solution on the market. Beyond deep integration across a breadth of use cases, the modular architecture of eOS enables fast and impactful product innovation. Throughout 2023, Showpad rapidly shipped new product functionality across the entire platform, with emphasis on training & coaching. As part of this, Showpad embedded AI throughout the product experience to streamline pitch practice, automatically summarize recommended learning, generate instant questions to test knowledge retention, and summarize different assets in real-time.

Showpad also launched new training & coaching analytics to help businesses better understand the impact that training has on time-to-first deals, how course completion influences win rates, and the overall value of learning content to revenue teams.

“The challenge today is that buyers have access to more information than ever before,” said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad. “So when buyers engage with a sales rep, the expectation is that a seller is more than just a source of information; they're expected to deeply tailor it to buyer needs. They must serve as a trusted advisor. Showpad’s eOS is designed to help our customers stay ahead of the curve to consistently deliver revenue-driving experiences.”

