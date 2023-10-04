MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen and HØST partnership win multi-year framework agreement with Hørsholm Municipality

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit Enemærke & Petersen and the partners in construction partnership HØST (Hørsholm Kommunes Strategiske Team) have today won Hørsholm Municipality’s tender for a framework agreement concerning construction and renovation works to be completed in the coming 4-6 years. In addition to Enemærke & Petersen, the construction partnership is comprised of architect Nøhr & Sigsgaard, engineering company Dominia and landscape architects Kragh & Berglund.

The maximum total value of the framework agreement is DKK 512 million.

”Our team brings comprehensive experience from the strategic partnership TRUST II, which focuses on construction projects for Copenhagen Municipality. We have seen that partnership is one of the keys to solve many of the challenges faced in the classic structures of the construction industry. Today, we have come far and understand the processes and mechanics that lay the foundation of a collaboration that creates value for everyone in the partnership. We are pleased to have the chance to bring this experience and specific approach to the cooperation with Hørsholm Municipality,” says partnership director at Enemærke & Petersen, Morten Enkebølle.

MT Højgaard Holding’s business units Enemærke & Petersen and MT Højgaard Danmark already have well-established multi-year strategic construction partnerships with Copenhagen Municipality, the Capital Region of Denmark as well as housing organisations KAB and Civica, and MT Højgaard Danmark and local partners furthermore entered into a strategic partnership with Furesø Municipality last month. It is a focus area for the group to enter into more strategic partnerships and other close collaborations with developers and consultants to ensure efficient construction projects delivered on time and budget, while reducing the risk of conflict and achieving greater predictability in the group’s activities.

In Q2 2023, strategic construction partnerships and other collaboration projects, including projects with early involvement and phased tenders, accounted for 24% of the group’s total order intake and 37% of total revenue.

The new agreement with Hørsholm Municipality does not entail changes to the group’s 2023 outlook.

