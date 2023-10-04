Raytheon Technologies Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerator Programs, Technology Initiatives, Venture Arm, Investments, Acquisitions and Estimated ICT Budget

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raytheon Technologies - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Raytheon Technologies' digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation centers and accelerator programs, its technology initiatives, venture arm, investments, acquisitions and its estimated ICT budget.

Raytheon is tapping into the power 3D printing, advanced materials, AI, ML, VR, batteries, big data, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, directed energy weapons, drones, electric aircraft, IoT, hypersonic technologies, quantum computing, and software-defined everything to enhance its operational and service capabilities.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Raytheon), formerly United Technologies Corporation, provides modern avionics, directed energy, quantum physics, cybersecurity, hypersonics, and electric propulsion systems and services to government, military, and commercial customers across the world.

The company was established in 2020 with the merger of the aerospace subsidiaries of the Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation. Raytheon has four business segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S), and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Collins Aerospace offers avionics, connected aviation solutions, and advanced structures to commercial and military customers; RI&S develops sensors, cyber services, and software; Pratt & Whitney manufactures aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for military, commercial and business aircraft; and Raytheon Missiles & Defense manufactures solutions that detect and engage threats. Raytheon has operational presence in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North Africa, and the Middle East.



Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Raytheon's digital transformation strategies.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: RTX Ventures

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

