Global Household Robots Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 30.7 Billion by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Household robots are automated machines that clean the floor, pool, windows, and yard with minimal human intervention. A service robot that supports humans by carrying out a task or job is called a domestic robot. These autonomous robots are managed by an integrated in-control system. “The global household robots market size had a revenue holding of USD 6.81 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030),” stated Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Rising Trends

Household robots, also known as domestic robots, are a subclass of autonomous service robotics used to do menial chores such as pool cleaning, floor cleaning, and grass mowing. They can also be employed for various purposes, such as amusement, instruction, and senior care. According to the International Federation of Robotics report 2020, 48.6 “million home-duty service robots are expected to be sold by 2023”. The growing automation of home appliances, rising labor costs, particularly in developed nations, and rising safety concerns related to the pandemic's effects are some of the causes driving the global market for household robots.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics data assets that residential and commercial cleaning laborers cost USD 27,000 annually. A cleaning robot, on the other hand, costs roughly USD 25,000 upfront. Robotic vacuum cleaners have reduced household duties, which is the main factor impacting the market growth. Modern households are using more computers, which gives suitability and reduces the time needed for housework.

Growth Opportunities

The increased investments made by enterprises worldwide to create domestic robots for several applications is one of the significant factors opening potential in the industry. Several businesses, including Samsung and LG Electronics, are heavily investing in developing and launching new home robotic products. For instance, Jibo is developing social robots to assist families and function as interactive housemates.

For example, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced in June 2021 that its engineers had developed new capabilities for its most recent series of home robots. Additionally, businesses are using 2D and 3D machine vision cameras in conjunction with AI technologies to efficiently map and recognize obstacles like dustbins, wires, doorsills, and rugs, as well as the boundaries of the floor, such as a staircase, owing to the advancement of machine vision cameras.

Regional Insights

The household robot market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.15% projected over the forecast period. Europe has a significant robot market, mainly in Germany. The region's companies also participate in product innovation. Inrobics Social Robotics, for instance, debuted a brand-new robotic system in 2022 to provide households and healthcare institutions with services for motor and cognitive rehabilitation. The instrument improves the quality of life for persons with neurological and functional disorders.

North America will likely expand at a CAGR of 20.3% by 2030. North America is an important market for robotics and is home to some noteworthy inventors and early adopters of the technology. Due to reasons such as rising robotic vacuum use, home automation, mopping, and pool cleaning, the industry is growing. In 2021, online retailer Amazon unveiled Astro, a capable robot that can transport household goods, monitor a user's home, and check in on family members. The Amazon Astro robot can perform various household tasks, including roving the house to watch out for unusual behavior and working with a forthcoming Alexa service to help caregivers stay in touch with aging loved ones.

Key Highlights

By application, the global household robot market includes Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning, Companionship, and Others. The Robotic Vacuum & Mopping section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 20.2% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By offering, the global household robot market includes Products and Services. The Product section will advance significantly and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By type, the global household robot market includes Domestic and Entertainment & Leisure.

By region, the global household robotics market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe holds the leading market position.

Competitive Players in the Market

iRobot Corporation Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Ecovacs Robotics Inc. Panasonic Corporation LG Electronics Inc. Blue Frog Robotics Inc. Roborock Technology Co. Ltd Husqvarna Group ILIFE Innovation Ltd bObsweep Inc.

Market News

In 2022, iRobot Corporation unveiled the iRobot OS. iRobot OS provides a new user experience for cleaner, healthier, and more smart homes.

Global Household Robots Market: Segmentation

By Application

Robotic Vacuum & Mopping

Lawn Mowing

Pool Cleaning

Companionship

Others

By Offering

Products

Services

By Type

Domestic

Entertainment & Leisure

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

