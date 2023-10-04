The Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Is Expected To Drive The Medical Device Outsourcing Market through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s medical device outsourcing global market report 2023, the global medical device outsourcing market will expand from $114.95 billion in 2022 to a staggering $129.4 billion in 2023. This impressive growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%, as detailed in the latest market report for 2023. Furthermore, the medical device outsourcing market is poised for continued expansion, with projections indicating a market size of $204.25 billion in 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 12.1%.



Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth

The primary driver behind this growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which require ongoing medical attention or limit daily activities. This rising burden of chronic diseases has led to a heightened demand for high-quality medical products, necessitating shorter launch times. According to the UN Chronicle, a digital magazine of the United Nations, chronic diseases are expected to account for approximately 56% of the global health burden by 2030. This forecast underscores the pivotal role of chronic diseases in propelling the medical device outsourcing market's expansion.

Leading Players in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market

Key players contributing to the success of the medical device outsourcing market include Flex Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Plexus Corp., Toxikon Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Pace Analytical Services Inc., WuXi AppTec Inc., North American Science Associates Inc.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Shape the Landscape

In the medical device outsourcing market, strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a prominent trend. Leading companies are actively pursuing partnerships to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in December 2021, Labcorp, a US-based laboratory testing company, acquired Toxikon Corporation, a US-based contract manufacturing company that provides outsourcing services for medical devices. This acquisition expands Labcorp’s portfolio, offering full-service drug development and medical device solutions from discovery to market approval.

North America Leads; Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2022, North America dominated the medical device outsourcing market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

The global medical device outsourcing market is segmented as follows:

1) By Product: Finished Goods, Electronics, Raw Materials

2) By Device Type: Class I Devices, Class II Devices, Class III Devices

3) By Services: Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affair Services, Product Design Development, Product Testing And Sterilization, Product Implementation, Product Upgrade, Product Maintenance, Contract Manufacturing

4) By Application: Drug Delivery, Dental, Diabetes Care, Cardiology, Other Applications

The global medical device outsourcing market is poised for sustained growth, propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and strategic collaborations among industry leaders. As the market continues to evolve, it presents exciting opportunities for advancements in healthcare technology.

Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the medical device outsourcing market size, medical device outsourcing market segments, medical device outsourcing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

