TOUAX : Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights at September 30, 2023

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4 October 2023 5:45 PM
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)
|Date
|Total shares outstanding
|Total voting rights
|Total exercisable voting rights*
|September 30, 2023
|7,011,547
|8,350,526
|8,336,293
* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
