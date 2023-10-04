Cryptocurrency Market is estimated to be US$ 2431.77 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Report “ Cryptocurrency Market size accounted for US$ 817.56 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2431.77 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%”

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. Unlike traditional fiat currencies issued by governments and central banks, cryptocurrencies operate on decentralized networks based on Blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining acceptance as a legitimate asset class and a means of payment. More businesses, financial institutions, and individuals are adopting cryptocurrencies for various purposes. Institutional investors, such as hedge funds, asset managers, and corporations, are increasingly entering the cryptocurrency market space. Their involvement brings legitimacy and liquidity to the market.

In July 2022, according to Outlook Publishing Pvt Ltd., 6 New Cryptocurrency Coin launched to invest and this list consists of projects that are already showing incredible potential to evolve in the future and provide real utility and fun while earning. These are the best cryptos.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type - Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ether Classic, Ether and Others

By Component– Hardware and Software

By End-User – Remittance, Peer-To-Peer Payment, E-Commerce and Trading Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Clearer regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies are being developed by governments and regulatory organizations. More participants may enter the market if regulations are clear since it gives them a sense of legitimacy and security. With the ability to offer financial services to unbanked and under banked people all over the world, cryptocurrencies are likely to gain popularity in places with poor access to traditional banking infrastructure.

What are the Popular Cryptocurrencies?

The most popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin (BTC), known as the pioneer and digital gold, Ethereum (ETH), recognized for its smart contract capabilities, and Ripple (XRP), which operates both as a platform and a currency. These cryptocurrencies have significant market presence and diverse use cases within the digital economy.

What are the emerging trends in cryptocurrency trading, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

In cryptocurrency trading, emerging trends include the rapid growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, where users participate in activities like liquidity farming and decentralized lending. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have gained traction, allowing digital ownership of art, gaming assets, and real-world items. Scalability solutions like Layer 2 technologies improve transaction speed and reduce fees. Cross-chain trading is on the rise, enhancing Blockchain interoperability. Additionally, there's a heightened focus on regulatory compliance and the development of environmentally sustainable cryptocurrencies, reflecting the market's dynamic evolution.

Who are the major players in the Cryptocurrency Market?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

BitFury Group Limited

BTL Group Ltd.

Coincheck Inc.

Intel Corporation

Ledger SAS

NVIDIA Corporation

Ripple

Xilinx Inc.

Xapo Holdings Limited.

Possibilities for Growth:

Technology and Innovation:

Continued advancements in AI, IoT, and blockchain technology offer diverse applications in various sectors, driving growth in innovative solutions.

Sustainable Energy and Environmental Solutions:

The focus on renewable energy, energy storage, and sustainable practices fuels growth, meeting global demands while promoting environmental consciousness.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare and Biotechnology:

Telemedicine, biotechnology breakthroughs, and digital health platforms are transforming healthcare, offering growth opportunities in a technology-driven healthcare landscape.

E-Commerce, Digital Services, and FinTech:

E-commerce platforms, digital payments, and FinTech innovations continue to expand, providing convenient services and driving growth in the digital economy.

Education Technology and Remote Learning:

EdTech platforms and online learning tools are reshaping education, offering growth avenues in the digital education sector.

Smart Mobility and Sustainable Transportation:

Electric vehicles, autonomous technology, and smart infrastructure initiatives are revolutionizing transportation, creating growth opportunities in the mobility sector.

What is the current size of the cryptocurrency market, and how is it projected to grow in the coming years?

What are the main factors driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies by businesses, financial institutions, and individuals?

What are the emerging trends in cryptocurrency trading, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

Who are the major players in the cryptocurrency market, and what strategies are they employing to maintain a competitive edge?

