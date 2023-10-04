Frontegg Receives Record Number of G2 Badges & Enters the Leaders Quadrant for CIAM Main Grid

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg, the premier customer identity access management platform, today announced it has received a record number of badges and awards in the latest quarterly G2 Fall Report rankings. Frontegg attained the #1 Leader position in the CIAM Momentum Grid and for the first time was named a Leader in the CIAM Main Grid.



G2 badges are based on reviews and inputs from customers and are key marketplace differentiators for developers, security, and IT teams looking for peer signals as a key part of their solution vetting process. Frontegg’s developer-friendly customer identity and access management platform was also recognized with awards for best usability and easiest setup. Frontegg’s commitment to partnering with customers and ensuring their success was validated with a reward for best customer support.

A Massive Vote of Confidence from Real Users

“Our goal is to make the most complex and challenging user management tasks simple enough for anyone to accomplish while maintaining rock-solid security and frictionless end-user experience. This will give developers their time back to work on unique features and give SaaS companies much greater flexibility in creating differentiated products and product bundles. The latest G2 results demonstrate customers are recognizing our efforts, and are glad they are getting so much value from Frontegg,” said Sagi Rodin, CEO and co-founder of Frontegg.

A reviewer said , “The seamless user experience with Frontegg is something that truly stands out for me. Integrating it with our existing platforms was surprisingly simple, and the variety of tools they offer fits perfectly with our workflow. The analytics capabilities are robust, and we found the real-time insights to be a game-changer for our team.”

In the CIAM category, G2 reviewers’ positive sentiments elevated Frontegg into the Leaders Quadrant for the CIAM Main Grid for the first time, indicating strong momentum and validation for Frontegg’s rapid introduction of new features while maintaining laser-focused customer support. Frontegg also garnered the top ranking in several sub-categories. In the most recent rankings results, Frontegg was named:

#1 Leader in CIAM Momentum Grid

Leader in CIAM Main Grid

#1 — Best Results (demonstrating real customer value and results)

#1 — Best Usability (demonstrating user-friendliness, even for non-technical users)

#1 — Easiest Setup (demonstrating developer friendliness and simplest implementation)



Clear Focus on Developer Friendliness and Serving Diverse Customer Needs

Frontegg also won several awards for its product capabilities. Frontegg’s product received a badge for “Low Code — Best Usability,” even though the product was never designed to be in the low-code category. “We don’t call it low-code, but we have a laser focus on making things ridiculously user-friendly, with rich dashboards and simple flows that make even complicated tasks intuitive. It became an obsession for our product team, to make sure our solution could be integrated in the fastest way possible by our customers. So we almost backed into the category by accident,” explains Aviad Mizrachi, CTO and co-founder of Frontegg. “At the same time, this validates our POV that every product in traditionally complicated areas like CIAM should be so simple that even non-techies can use it to perform complex tasks.”

In the past three quarters, Frontegg has added numerous enterprise customers across a variety of complex and regulated SaaS arenas, including electric vehicle charging networks, healthcare practice management software, and cybersecurity. These enterprises have used Frontegg for everything from DIY security policy management to nested administration of access to user-defined UX and portal setup, all on the same flexible, secure, and highly reliable Frontegg platform. “We are only getting started because we think that customer identity can become a true nerve center for operating SaaS — security, analytics and monitoring, user engagement metrics, and revenue management,” explains Rodin. “Our customers tell us that Frontegg became a revenue growth driver for them by letting them sell new capabilities and functionalities without adding new code or infrastructure. That’s the future of CIAM, and we believe in the future of the entire identity and access management market.”

Frontegg will continue to aggressively push into new functionalities and capabilities for CIAM and identity management in SaaS platforms more broadly. The world continues to shift towards SaaS as the dominant software consumption mode. Accelerating this transition, Frontegg will continue to collaborate with the world’s most innovative SaaS companies to build and iterate a CIAM platform that shifts identity management left away from basic authorization and towards entirely new areas of revenue generation and DIY management.

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review) on G2’s Frontegg review page . To get started with Frontegg, visit https://frontegg.com/ .

About Frontegg

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms, recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. By implementing Frontegg, businesses can shift their identity management processes left, enabling customers to design and customize their own experiences effortlessly, without the need for additional code or engineering resources. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from esteemed global venture capital firms. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, spanning from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

About G2Crowd

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

