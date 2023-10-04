DEADLINE ALERT for ORGN, NSSC, AVAV, and SIMO: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)

Class Period: February 23, 2023 – August 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for PX had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

Class Period: November 7, 2022 – August 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Napco failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (2) Napco downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) Napco’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, Napco would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)

Class Period: June 29, 2021 – December 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AeroVironment had been experiencing a decline in sales in all of their core businesses; (2) AeroVironment’s projections were inaccurate and that Defendants lacked the necessary internal controls over financial reporting to develop accurate projections; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)

Class Period: June 6, 2023 – July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there had been a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates; (2) MaxLinear had determined to unilaterally terminate the Merger in the event the Merger was approved by Chinese regulatory authorities; (3) MaxLinear intended to argue that certain conditions in Article 6 of the Merger Agreement had not been satisfied as required by May 5, 2023 (i.e., before the Class Period) as a basis to terminate the Merger; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants had materially misrepresented the viability of the Merger, the purported benefits of the Merger, and the likelihood that the Merger would be consummated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

