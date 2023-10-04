Native Women’s Association of Canada congratulates Wab Kinew on his historic election as Premier of Manitoba

Gatineau, Que., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) congratulates Wab Kinew on his historic victory as the first First Nations Premier of a province of Canada.

“I cannot understate the importance of this moment and this achievement,” NWAC President Carol McBride said Wednesday. “The Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island have long been demanding seats at the table of power. With their votes, the citizens of Manitoba have said ‘yes, we want a First Nations voice at the very head of that table in this province.’”

Manitoba voters have rejected a party that promised it would never fund a search of Winnipeg landfills for the bodies of three Indigenous women who are the victims of a serial killer.

“That sends a clear message to Mr. Kinew and his NDP government that the search for those women must begin as soon as possible, and that the people of Manitoba understand the grief being suffered by their families,” said Mrs. McBride. “We are both elated with the election result, and relieved that this impasse over the search may finally be ended.”

Mrs. McBride said she and NWAC’s affiliate in Manitoba, Manitoba Moon Voices, look forward to working with the new Premier and his government on issues of importance to the province and to Canada as a whole.

“We know that Premier Kinew understands that what is good for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, transgender and gender-diverse people is good for all Manitobans and all Canadians,” said Mrs. McBride. “Our hearts are lighter today because of this important moment in Canadian history.”

