Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 09 23

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 64,641,892.80 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares





Total number of voting rights
09/30/202380,802,366

Theoretical voting rights:
132,897,364



Exercisable voting rights:
131,462,650

