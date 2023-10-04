New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Macular Edema Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Novartis, Roche, Kodiak, Oxurion, Ocuphire, Bausch Health, KalVista, Allegro Opthalmics

DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the diabetic macular edema market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to an increased in the diabetic population, a rise in the number of healthcare expenditures, and a change in lifestyle (2019–2032).

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Macular Edema Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diabetic macular edema emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted diabetic macular edema market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the diabetic macular edema market size was found to be USD 2.9 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, in the 7MM, the total treated cases of diabetic macular edema in first-line were nearly 440K cases in 2021. As per the analysis, these cases are expected to reach 520,000 by 2032. Approximately 110K patients progressed from first-line to second-line and above and are expected to increase by 2032.

cases in 2021. As per the analysis, these cases are expected to reach 520,000 by 2032. Approximately patients progressed from first-line to second-line and above and are expected to increase by 2032. Leading diabetic macular edema companies such as Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel diabetic macular edema drugs that can be available in the diabetic macular edema market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diabetic macular edema drugs that can be available in the diabetic macular edema market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for diabetic macular edema treatment include BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major diabetic macular edema market share @ Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

Diabetic Macular Edema Overview

Diabetic macular edema often arises as a result of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a widely recognized complication of diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy stands as the most prevalent eye ailment linked to diabetes, and it remains the primary cause of permanent vision loss among working-age individuals in both developed and developing countries. Diabetic macular edema symptoms typically encompass the appearance of dark spots resembling smudges on eyeglasses, visual gaps, blurred vision, double vision, color fading, and heightened sensitivity to bright light or glare. The diagnosis of diabetic macular edema typically involves a clinical assessment through fundoscopy. When the macular center, known as the fovea centralis, exhibits signs of thickening or swelling, it is classified as clinically significant central-involved macular edema (CI-CSME). Conversely, if this central area remains unaffected, it is termed clinically significant non-central-involved macular edema (NCI-CSME).





Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Segmentation

The diabetic macular edema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic macular edema patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diabetic macular edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalent Cases

Total Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Age-Specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Subgroup-specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving diabetic macular edema epidemiology trends @ Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiological Insights

Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

The management of diabetic macular edema encompasses a range of approaches, including the utilization of anti-VEGF drugs, corticosteroids, and laser photocoagulation. Additionally, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the form of eye drops are sometimes prescribed before or after cataract surgery to mitigate the risk of macular edema. Currently, intravitreal anti-VEGF agents are the preferred first-line treatment for DME. The three primary anti-VEGF medications in use are Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis. These drugs effectively inhibit the activity of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), effectively slowing the progression of macular edema. The off-label use of Avastin commenced in May 2005 for the treatment of neovascular AMD and has since expanded to encompass the treatment of conditions like DME, venous occlusive diseases, neovascular glaucoma, choroidal neovascularization unrelated to macular edema, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and more.

Corticosteroids serve as a secondary treatment option, typically administered via eye drops, implants, or sustained-release corticosteroid injections in or around the eye. Corticosteroids offer an alternative therapeutic strategy, particularly in DME patients who exhibit resistance to anti-VEGF therapy. They not only inhibit various chemokines and inflammatory cytokines but also interact with other pro-inflammatory molecules, including VEGF-A, thus reducing vascular permeability and preventing angiogenesis.

For more severe or long-lasting cases, the US FDA has approved sustained-release corticosteroid implants such as Ozurdex, Retisert, and Iluvien.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for diabetic macular edema @ Drugs for Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies and Companies

BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab): Novartis

VABYSMO (faricimab): Roche

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

GB-102: Graybug Vision

THR-149: Oxurion

LKA651: Novartis

APX3330: Ocuphire Pharma

YD-312: YD Life Science

UBX1325: Unity Biotechnology

Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib): Allegro Opthalmics/Bausch Health

Xipere (CLS-TA): Clearside Biomedical

KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

To know more about diabetic macular edema clinical trials, visit @ Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Drugs

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Dynamics

The dynamics of diabetic macular edema are anticipated to change in the coming years. Emerging treatments like Faricimab, Beovu, and KSI-301, which are in advanced development stages, have demonstrated encouraging outcomes and are anticipated to enhance the frequency of dosing. However, it’s important to note that approximately one-quarter or more of eyes affected by center-involving diabetic macular edema do not experience complete resolution of the swelling despite anti-VEGF therapy. Unfortunately, there are currently no definitive treatment options available for this challenging subgroup.

Furthermore, the diabetic macular edema pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the diabetic macular edema market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the diabetic macular edema market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the diabetic macular edema market. Failure to detect DME in its early stages may result in postponed treatment, as patients frequently lack noticeable visual indicators, ultimately culminating in irreversible vision impairment. Although we now have a better understanding of the multifaceted nature of DME involving various pathways, licensed treatments primarily focus on a single pathway, leaving approximately half of the patients still experiencing vision loss despite treatment.

Moreover, diabetic macular edema treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the diabetic macular edema market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the diabetic macular edema market growth.

Diabetic Macular Edema Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Diabetic Macular Edema Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Diabetic Macular Edema Market Size in 2021 USD 2.9 Billion Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001, and others

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Macular Edema current marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Macular Edema current marketed and emerging therapies Diabetic Macular Edema Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about diabetic macular edema drugs in development @ Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Key Insights 2. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report Introduction 3. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment and Management 7. Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diabetic Macular Edema Marketed Drugs 10. Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 12. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Forecast

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted diabetic macular edema epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic macular edema companies, including Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak sciences, Celltrion, Exonate, Opthea, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Rezolute, Ocuphire Pharma, Oxurion, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, among others.

Macular Edema Market

Macular Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key macular edema companies including Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak sciences, Celltrion, Exonate, Opthea, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Rezolute, Ocuphire Pharma, Oxurion, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, among others.

Macular Edema Pipeline

Macular Edema Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key rheumatoid arthritis companies, including Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak sciences, Celltrion, Exonate, Opthea, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Rezolute, Ocuphire Pharma, Oxurion, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, among others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetic retinopathy companies, including Genentech, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Opthea Limited, Regenxbio, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Ocuphire Pharma, Eisai Co Ltd, Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, among others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic retinopathy companies, including Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Palatin Technologies, Valo Health, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Kubota Vision, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Ocugen, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Digestive System Fistula Market | Dementia With Diabetes Market | Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Market | Pecoma Market | Adamantinoma Market | Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Insight | Functional Constipation Market | DDR Defective Tumors Market | Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline | Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease Market | Hepatic Impairment Market | Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market | Surgical Bleeding Market | Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis Market | Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia CLL Market | Galactosemia Market | Glabellar Lines Market | Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market | HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Market | Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy LHON Market | Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease NAFLD Market | Orthotic Devices Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis Market | Diabetic Macular Edema Market | Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency ASMD Market | B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | Coccidioidomycosis Market | Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline | Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market | Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market | Nocturnal Enuresis Market | Postmyocardial Infarction Syndrome Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Sars Coronavirus Infection Market | Typhoid Fever Market | Ventricular Dysfunction Market | Burkitt Lymphoma Market | Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market | Emesis Market | Fenebrutinib Market | Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors Market | Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Market | Persistent Epithelial Defects Market | Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Market | Primary Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market | Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market | Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Market | Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market | Visceral Pain Associated With GI Disorders Market | Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Market | Adrenal Insufficiency Market | Artificial Lung Devices Market | Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis AKC Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Bradycardia Treatment Devices Market | Bullous Pemphigoid Market | Cone Rod Dystrophy Market | Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market | Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market | Dermal Regeneration Matrix Market | Heart Pump Devices Market | Hemiplegia Market | Hepatic Impairement Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Implantable Infusion Pump Market | Menorrhalgia Market Size | Myocarditis Market | Myopia Treatment Devices Market | Ocular Hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter