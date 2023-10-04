Dr. Phone Fix named 10th Fastest Growing Company in Canada in the Globe and Mail’s 5th Annual Rankings

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Globe and Mail has ranked Dr. Phone Fix, the largest privately owned cell phone repair company in Canada, as the 10th Fastest Growing Company among in its 5th Annual Rankings of Canada’s Top Growth Companies.



The rankings of 425 companies are based on a three-year revenue growth rate. They were released on its website with editorial overage in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO Piyush Sawhney says, “To be ranked #10 out of 425 of Canada’s top growing companies is an amazing honour. We feel truly grateful for the Globe’s recognition of our explosive growth. Our success is rooted in our passion for remarkable customer service. Cell phones are a scientific marvel which play an integral role in our daily lives, and we are pleased to provide the best service and price to Canadians across the country.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In total 425 companies earned a spot on this year’s rankings.

”Canada’s Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business,” says Dawn Calleja Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s

rankings serve as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of the Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

Dr. Phone Fix is a multiple award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada’s multi-million-dollar cell phone and electronics repair industry. Founded in 2019 in Edmonton, it’s Canada’s largest privately owned company in the sector and the second largest seller of certified pre-owned phones. It has 34 stores in 20 cities across four provinces and plans 166 more. Dr. Phone Fix is a nominee, finalist, or winner of 55 awards. It offers genuine Apple parts sourced from Apple; is a Samsung Authorized Service Partner and partner with customer loyalty program AIRMILES® and non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle.

