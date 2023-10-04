Accessercise Heads for America

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accessercise, the social enterprise empowering disabled people to get active and lead healthy lives, announced the impending close of its first institutional funding round and the imminent launch of the platform in America, Brazil and other major economies.

Accessibility Revolution Accessercise, which was founded in London in 2020 by a Paralympic Silver medalist (Ali Jawad PLY) and 3 time world champion (Sam Brearey) and has presence in Kyiv, Ukraine, Brazil and America, has so far been shortlisted for an array of awards including 'Innovation of the Year UK' 2020, won Inclusivity Start Up of the Year 2021 and was selected as one of the Battlefield 200 for this years Tech Crunch Disrupt event. The company has also been praised for its outreach work with veterans in Ukraine. The company will be using the funds to expand their team of developers and salespeople, as well as to launch the platform in the US. Talking about the investment Hugh Simpson, Non-Executive Director and key investor, said, “We are excited to support Accessercise as they scale and expand across America, Brazil and other major economies. Accessercise have formed an elite team of high performing individuals alongside a world class product. Supporting equality in accessibility and inclusion is a crucial step in a better world, we are proud to be supporting Accessercise in delivering this, changing the lives of millions within the disabled community.” CEO Sam Brearey echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are really excited about bringing Accessercise to the American market, building on the veteran support we are doing in Ukraine and the UK as well as enhancing the lives of millions of people in the disabled community.” The platform is currently being tested by disabled user groups and is gaining popularity across the globe. Accessercise is also working with prominent athletes, such as Paralympic medalists, to promote their platform. Accessercise is committed to expanding accessibility and inclusion in the fitness industry, and promoting healthy living to the disabled community. The platform is designed to be accessible and intuitive, with an array of features to ensure users are able to access tailored content suited to their individual needs.

Accessercise is an innovative platform committed to expanding accessibility and inclusion in the fitness industry through tailored content for the disabled community, and has recently received an investment to help expand their reach in the US and beyond.

Accessercise is now live and available for use in the UK, with the US launch scheduled later this year. To find out more about Accessercise and how it can help you lead a more active lifestyle, visit https://join.accessercise.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Accessercise

Accessercise is a social enterprise empowering disabled people to get active and lead healthy lives. Founded in London in 2020 by world class athletes, Accessercise now has a presence in Ukraine and America. Accessercise provides an intuitive and accessible platform that allows users to access tailored content suited to their individual needs while promoting equality in accessibility and inclusion. With the US launch scheduled later this year, the company is committed to leading the way in accessibility and inclusion in the fitness industry. Accessercise has a bespoke exercise library, a social hub for peer to peer engagement/support, an explore section rating fitness facilities on their accessibility with additional e-commerce, nutrition and educational hubs coming soon.

Accessercise has achieved various success and awards, including:

Inclusivity Start Up of the year 2022, Innovative health & fitness business leader of the year 2022, Health & Fitness Business of the Year 2022, Top 10 shortlisted in Global Super Connect for Good – Impact Challenge, Top 10 shortlisted in Global Super Connect for Good – HealthTech, Top 10 shortlisted in Global Super Connect for Good – Med Tech, Top 10 shortlisted in Global Super Connect for Good – Diversity & Inclusion, Most Influential Health and Wellness CEO – London, Runner up – Elevating Founders Competition – Europe and Selected for Tech Crunch Battlefield as one of the most promising 200 start-ups globally.

Accessercise has been scientifically verified and proven by Loughorough University in behavioural change and has multiple partnerships, including with the European leading fitness education provider, Future Fit.

