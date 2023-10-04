Avista Foundation Announces Third Quarter Grants

Awards over $171,000 to support Economic and Community Vitality

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its third quarter grants today, awarding more than $171,000 to 24 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska. The grants are intended to directly benefit Economic and Community Vitality.

“We’re committed to investing in our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO, “and supporting organizations that foster economic and community vitality is part of this commitment.”

In 2023 so far, Avista has donated more than $732,000 to help people in need.

Third quarter grant recipients include organizations that support vulnerable and limited income populations and those that improve economic and cultural vitality.

NameStateAward
HBPA dba Nuestras RaicesWashington$25,000
Priest Community Forest ConnectionIdaho$20,000
Southern Oregon Historical SocietyOregon$20,000
Spruce Root Inc.Alaska$15,000
Upper Clearwater Community FoundationIdaho$15,000
Friends of Coeur d’Alene ParkWashington$7,500
Friends of Whitepine GrangeMontana$7,500
Project AscentMontana$7,500
Kaniksu Land Trust IncIdaho$5,000
Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, IncIdaho$5,000
Operation Healthy FamilyWashington$5,000
ParaSport SpokaneWashington$5,000
RE*Imagine Medical LakeWashington$5,000
The Family GuideWashington$5,000
Inland NW Pickleball ClubIdaho$4,000
Idaho Disaster Dogs, IncIdaho$3,500
Homeshare Kootenai County, IncIdaho$2,500
Helping Hands Healing HeartsIdaho$2,500
Spokane Alliance UnitedWashington$2,500
YMCA of the Inland NorthwestWashington$2,500
Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc.Idaho$2,000
WA-ID Volunteer CenterIdaho$2,000
River’s Wish Animal SanctuaryWashington$1,500
Civic Engagement AllianceIdaho$500

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million.  Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.
The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

