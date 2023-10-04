Blue Hawaiian Joins Battleship Missouri Memorial in Commemorating 10-Millionth Visitor Milestone with Unforgettable Event

HONOLULU, HI, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hawaiian joined the Battleship Missouri Memorial as it etched its name in history last week marking the momentous arrival of its 10-millionth visitor in a spectacular celebration that left an indelible impression on all in attendance. This monumental achievement not only underlined a quarter-century since the Mighty Mo's triumphant return to Pearl Harbor but also reaffirmed its enduring legacy and profound historical significance.

As one of the premier attractions curated by Blue Hawaiian Activities, the Blue Hawaiian team embraced the opportunity to partake in this special occasion by offering an exclusive aerial tour, courtesy of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.

“We were truly honored to participate in this special occasion,” said Blue Hawaiian President Quentin Koch. “Reaching 10 million visitors is an incredible feat, and we couldn’t pass on the opportunity to celebrate such milestone.”

The 10-millionth visitor embarked on an exclusive behind-the-scenes exploration, delving into the inner workings of the battleship, and enjoyed a sumptuous gourmet luncheon served aboard the ship in the historic Captain's Cabin, a setting that has borne witness to history's unfolding, hosting past presidents, world leaders, and military dignitaries throughout its storied existence.

The adventure continued as Blue Hawaiian Helicopters touched down on the Ford Island runway, conveniently located within walking distance from the Battleship Missouri and Pearl Harbor. The fortunate guest was then whisked away on a private helicopter tour over the majestic waters of Pearl Harbor, offering a breathtaking perspective on the site where the course of history was forever altered. This tour not only showcased the military history of Oahu but also highlighted the natural beauty and cascading waterfalls that are best appreciated from the skies.

“This was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Blue Hawaiian team, guests of the Battleship Missouri, and of course, the 10-millionth guest of the Mighty Mo,” said Koch. “We’re honored to showcase the history and beauty of our islands, and I know this couple will never forget this tour.”

Piloting this exceptional journey was none other than Koji Sato, bearing the call sign "XX." Hailing from Japan, Sato journeyed to the United States to pursue his passion for flying helicopters and last year, accomplished 20,000 flight hours, solidifying his status as one of the most seasoned pilots equipped to provide Oahu tours in both English and Japanese.

