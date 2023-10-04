GivBux Appoints Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC for Investor Relations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux Inc. (OTC: GBUX), developers of the GivBux Super App, a multifaceted platform simplifying shopping and fostering a culture of giving, today announces it has engaged Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC for comprehensive investor relations services. This initiative aims at enhancing market awareness and fostering deeper engagement within the investor community. Atlanta Capital Partners specializes in facilitating communication between public companies, private enterprises and venture capital firms and their respective stakeholders within Wall Street, the investment community and the media.



Atlanta Capital Partners was founded in 2004 and provides full-scale investor relations to a select clientele of private and public companies across all industries. They will lead a strategic initiative to build GivBux Inc.’s narrative within the U.S. financial markets, expanding its reach in the U.S., Canada, Europe and other international markets. This initiative aims at connecting with a well-qualified audience to improve brand recognition, broaden market awareness and enhance the overall market valuation of GivBux Inc. through a multifaceted approach of elevating awareness levels within the investment community, including coordinating investment conferences, investor marketing initiatives and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

Robert Thompson, GivBux Inc. president, said: "Partnering with Atlanta Capital Partners represents a significant step towards enhancing our financial narrative and engagement within the financial community. Their approach aligns with our business ethos, making them an ideal choice to assist us in navigating the financial landscape efficiently. We believe that together with our 100+ retail partners including Amazon, Chipotle, Uber, Domino's, The Home Depot and Nordstrom, Givbux is turning the page on its biggest chapter yet. The full list of retailers can be found at https://givbux.com/merchants .”

Atlanta Capital Partners will work closely with GivBux Inc.'s management to enhance shareholder relations and proactively engage in an investor relations and communication program to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. This program, in compliance with securities regulations, will disseminate a compelling narrative across all channels, generating interest from all stakeholders, including financial executives, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors, retail stockbrokers, analysts, fund managers and investors, with the ultimate goal of potentially expanding GivBux Inc.'s market capitalization.

Key objectives of the investor relations program include:

Uplisting to a major exchange such as Nasdaq.

Raising capital from quality partners.

Increasing trading volume and institutional investor engagement.

Enhancing market valuation through effective communication and engagement with the financial community.

David Kugelman, president of Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC stated: “We are eager to work with GivBux to help them achieve their mission of building the largest community of givers in the United States and globally. GivBux operates in an exciting market with substantial growth opportunities. We believe the Company has a strong business plan, and we're looking forward to working with the management team to deliver the investment opportunity to a broader audience."

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cashback on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back." Additionally, the app is evolving to include numerous functionalities like social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation, following the Super App model.

The GivBux Super App is currently available for free on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS).

With aspirations to build the largest community of givers in the United States (and eventually globally), GivBux is forging a new path. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

About Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC, an innovative investor relations firm founded in 2004, assists its clientele with developing the right strategy to deliver the right message to the right audience. Drawing on its vast network and decades of experience in the financial markets, Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC works with top management to support the clients' business strategy by providing proactive investor relations campaigns, consultation on capital raising, introduction to sources of capital, consultation on mergers and acquisitions, restructuring advisory services, and crisis management. The benchmark of Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC's success is based on the success of its clients.

