Azerion publishes Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 November 2023

Amsterdam, 4 October 2023 – Azerion Group N.V. has today published the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2023 (EGM), which will be held on 16 November 2023. The notice, agenda and accompanying explanatory notes have been published on our website www.azerion.com/egm/



The agenda of the EGM comprises the appointment of two Supervisory Board members. Further information regarding the registration and attendance of the EGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions, can be found on our website http://www.azerion.com/egm/

