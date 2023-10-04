Omega Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on OTX-2101 at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that it will present new preclinical data supporting the potential of OTX-2101, a c-MYC (MYC)-targeting epigenomic controller being developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, October 11 – 15, 2023.



“We are excited to present new preclinical data from our NSCLC program that build on our recent preliminary clinical results in hepatocellular carcinoma, which demonstrated for the first time our ability to modulate MYC expression pre-transcriptionally in humans using a programmable mRNA development candidate,” said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. “These new data highlight the broad applicability of our MYC-targeting strategy across solid tumors and its potential to synergize with clinically validated therapeutic options. We look forward to advancing our preclinical and clinical studies to address MYC-driven cancers.”

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Targeted epigenomic modulation of MYC enhances responses to immune checkpoint and EGFR inhibitors in preclinical models of NSCLC

Poster number: C104

Session Information: Poster Session C

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT

The poster will be made available on the Omega website at https://omegatherapeutics.com/our-science/#publications-research at the same time as the presentation.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables controlled epigenomic modulation of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a diverse pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com