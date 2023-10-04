World Mental Health Day Special Event: Exclusive Screening of “When Hope Breaks Through”

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “When Hope Breaks Through”, the newly released film, from award winning director Matthew Wagner, is already receiving a lot of buzz and Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences and Ontario Shores Foundation are thrilled to be offering an exclusive viewing including a Q and A with the star of the film, Mike Shoreman Tuesday October 10, World Mental Health Day.



'When Hope Breaks Through’ is the inspiring story of Toronto’s Mike Shoreman, diagnosed with a neurological condition that left him with paralysis, vertigo, hearing loss, and vision challenges, ultimately leading to depression and a mental health breakdown.

The film explores the mental health crisis in Canada and beyond, including our relationship with our own mental health, as it immerses the audience in Mike’s epic crossings of the five Great Lakes.

Media interviews with Mike Shoreman are available.

What: Film Premiere and Conversation with documentary star Mike Shoreman When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mike Shoreman, media availability 5:00 p.m. Reception 6:00 p.m. Conversation with Kevin Frankish and Mike Shoreman 6:30 p.m. Documentary screening Where: Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences 700 Gordon Street, Whitby, ON Lakeview Cafeteria, Building 5, Level 1 (Main Entrance)

