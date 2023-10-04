CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program

Basildon, October 4, 2023



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the sixth $50 million tranche (the “Sixth Tranche”) of its $300 million share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period September 18, 2023 to September 22, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Sixth Tranche, the total invested amount in the Sixth Tranche is approximately €21,868,112.36 ($23,678,032.88) or a total amount of 1,771,134 common shares purchased.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (*)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) September 25, 2023 87,600 11.3821 997,071.96 1,060,186.62 September 26, 2023 69,635 11.3500 790,357.25 838,173.86 157,235 - 1,787,429.21 1,898,360.48

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of September 30, 2023, the Company held 33,916,520 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

