Kinex Media Named Among Canada’s Top Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinex Media, Canada’s leading digital agency, which helps SMB businesses make a great digital presence, has been recognized on the Reports on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.



Kinex Media has earned its place on the Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies list once again this year, repeating last year’s feat. This editorial ranking only lists those progress-oriented and self-reliant businesses across the nation to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship.

“We are so happy to be named to the Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies list once again in 2023,” said Amir Waheed, Co-Founder of Kinex Media. “The reason behind our continuous success is our team’s passion and commitment to provide exemplary digital experiences to our clients.”

“Kinex Media has shown regular growth since its launch in 2008. We have helped many Canadian businesses achieve immense success with the power of digital transformation. By using our time-tested and proven strategies, Kinex Media has helped many retailers and brands reach millions of their target customers each month.”

“We’ve stuck to our strategy without changing our business model, USP, or guiding principles, which has helped us achieve continuous growth year-over-year,” says Karan Sharma, Co-Founder of Kinex Media.

Kinex Media’s amazing corporate culture has made their working professionals the best in their respective fields. Their drive to deliver the finest quality of work and delight the clients has continued to generate great revenue. We would like to express our gratitude to the Globe and Mail for this honour. Alongside this, we would like to congratulate all of the other amazing companies that have been acknowledged by them. We would like to say a heartfelt thanks to all our employees, partners, and suppliers across Canada who helped us grow so much.

About The Globe and Mail

Through brave and independent journalism, The Globe and Mail has led the national discussion since 1844. In print and digital formats, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers each week, while Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers every issue. By investing in innovative data science, The Globe and Mail will remain relevant even as the world changes. Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family, owns the Globe and Mail.

