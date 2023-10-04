Cell Isolation Market to hit USD 16 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cell Isolation Market size is expected to be worth USD 16 billion by 2032. The rising advancements in microfluidic-based cell isolation techniques owing to their strong ability of processing small sample volumes, minimizing reagent usage, and offering precise control over cell sorting will drive the industry development.

On account of limited sample volume requirements, high precision and rapid processing times, microfluidic-based cell isolation has grown largely popular in research and clinical settings. The surging adoption of microfluidic technology in the isolation as well as analysis of exosomes.

Animal cell isolation to witness high demand

The cell isolation market from animal cells segment is set to gain traction through 2032 due to rising adoption for growing and producing viral vaccines for diseases, such as influenza, measles, and polio. As per the WHO, in 2022, nearly 83% of the children worldwide received one dose of measles vaccine within a year of their birth through routine health services. The surging usage of animal cells in the production of recombinant proteins, biopharmaceuticals, and other biotechnological products.

Adipose Tissues segment to gain momentum

Cell isolation market size from the adipose tissues cell source segment may reach significant value by 2032. The expansion can be attributed to the surging application of isolated adipose-derived cells in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, drug development, as well as studies on metabolic disorders, obesity, and adipose tissue biology. For instance, in August 2022, a study conducted at the British University in Egypt, showcased the importance of isolating rat adipose tissue mesenchymal stem cells in differentiating into insulin-producing cells. The rising number of research activities for assessing the differentiation potential of isolated stem cells, including their ability to turn adipocytes, osteocytes, or chondrocytes.

Rising adoption for cancer research

The cancer research application segment is anticipated to hold substantial cell isolation market share by the end of 2032. The increasing frequency of cancer worldwide and the high obligation of researchers to develop targeted therapies and explore potential diagnostic tools for the better understanding of biology of cancer has steered the need for isolation of cancer cells from tumors or other tissue sources. As per the American Cancer Society Journals, around 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths may occur in the U.S. in 2023. To that end, the rising amount of research is expected to favor the industry progress. For example, in July 2022, a team of scientists at the Brown University developed a new method and device for isolating single cells from complex tissues using electric fields to advance cancer diagnostics and other fields of research.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market

Europe cell isolation market size is expected to record significant value by the end of 2032 driven by the rising trend of personalized medicine. The growing burden on cancer has led to the significant developments in immunotherapy for isolating and engineering immune cells, including T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. According to Macmillan Cancer Support, the number of cancer-affected individuals in the U.K. is likely to rise to 3.5 million by 2025 and 5.3 million by 2040. The increasing prominence of stem cell research to cater to applications in regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and disease modelling.

Cell Isolation Market Participants

Some of the well-known cell isolation companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merk KGaA, Becton Dickinson & Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Corning Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Invent Biotechnologies, Qiagen NV, Alfa Laval AB, Sartorius AG and Bio-Techne Corporation.

These industry players are stressing on collaboration initiatives to broaden their global reach and product portfolio. For instance, in April 2022, Applied Cells and STEMCELL Technologies signed a supply agreement to offer novel high-performance cell separation solution to researchers to automate and enhance efficiency of isolating high-quality cells from whole blood, apheresis products, bone marrow, and dissociated tissue.

