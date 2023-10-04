Downstream Processing Market to hit USD 64 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Downstream Processing Market size is expected to be worth USD 64 billion by 2032. The industry is experiencing robust development, driven by the burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, and advancements in purification techniques.

Biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines, have gained substantial prominence in recent years. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for personalized medicines have propelled the production of biopharmaceuticals, consequently driving the need for efficient downstream processing. Additionally, there are technological advancements in the techniques. The adoption of single-use technologies, continuous processing, and automation has enhanced productivity and reduced production costs. This, in turn, has attracted biopharmaceutical manufacturers towards upgrading their downstream processing capabilities.

Wider usage of solid-liquid separation technique in biopharma sector

The solid-liquid separation technique segment is gaining momentum in the downstream processing market, owing its widespread usage in the isolation and purification of biopharmaceutical products. Various techniques, including centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography, are employed to separate solids from liquids, based on the application. For instance, centrifugation is particularly useful in large-scale bioprocessing for initial clarification steps, while filtration is critical for achieving the desired purity of biopharmaceutical products. Chromatography is effective for achieving high-purity separations and is extensively employed in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The need for attaining high purity and different concentration levels in biopharma production.

Diverse applications of filters to promote product uptake

The filters segment of downstream processing market is poised to witnessing significant demand during 2023-2032, as the product ensures the quality and purity of biopharmaceutical products. Depending on the type, the filters can be used for diverse requirements. Membrane filters, with their precise pore size and scalability, are indispensable for clarifying and sterilizing biopharmaceutical solutions. Meanwhile, depth filters, with their gradient-density structure, are well-suited for capturing particles and colloids. They are often used in combination with other filtration methods to achieve optimal results in downstream processing.

Rising cases of diabetes to boost product demand for insulin application

The downstream processing market share from insulin application is estimated to grow at a rapid rate through 2032, driven by the vitality of insulin in managing diabetes. Downstream processing techniques play a crucial role in the purification and isolation of insulin, ensuring that the final product is not only of high purity but also safe and efficacious for therapeutic use. The global prevalence of diabetes continues to rise, placing an ever-increasing demand for high-quality insulin products. Moreover, ongoing R&D efforts that aim to enhance insulin formulations and delivery methods further drive the need for advanced downstream processing techniques.

Booming biopharmaceutical vertical to support APAC market growth

Asia Pacific downstream processing market held a notable revenue share in 2022 and is touted to display impressive expansion trends over the forecast period, owing to the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector in countries like China and India. The availability of skilled labor, cost-effective manufacturing, and supportive government initiatives are favoring the progress of biopharmaceutical manufacturing in the APAC region. The rising occurrence of lifestyle ailments, and huge geriatric population who are prone to these diseases is augmenting the focus on ensuring availability of advanced therapies.

Prominent players in the downstream processing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck and Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, 3M Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, and Repligen Corporation.

