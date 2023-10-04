Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to hit USD 22.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market size is poised to reach over USD 22.5 billion by 2032. The relentless R&D efforts dedicated to enhancing intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) formulations along with significant advancements to offer safer, more effective, and more versatile products.

For instance, in November 2022, Biotest AG expanded its immunoglobulin product line as it received approval for its novel intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo® in Germany from the German competent authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute. Furthermore, the increasing investments by several healthcare firms to provide innovative solutions for wide range of immune-related and neurological conditions.

IgA to gain significant traction

Intravenous immunoglobulin market from the IgA (immunoglobulin A) segment is projected to record substantial revenue by 2032. The rising awareness of IgA-related disorders, such as IgA nephropathy and IgA vasculitis are surging the need for diagnosis and treatments, further spurring the introduction of new medical solutions. For instance, in December 2021, the U.S. FDA granted an expedited clearance to Tarpeyo delayed-release capsules for the treatment of patients with IgA nephropathy at risk of fast disease progression, by lowering the high protein levels in urine. The rising advancements in IVIG products, including those specifically tailored to target IgA antibodies to improve the efficacy of therapy while offering better outcomes for patients.

Hypogammaglobulinemia segment to depict lucrative progression

The hypogammaglobulinemia application segment in the intravenous immunoglobulin market is expected to expand at notable CAGR through 2032. IVIG therapy has emerged as a crucial treatment option for managing hypogammaglobulinemia by providing patients with concentrated dose of immunoglobulins to bolster their immune response. To that end, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and primary immunodeficiencies has expanded the patient pool requiring IVIG treatment. Additionally, the ongoing R&D activities to explore the therapeutic potential of intravenous immunoglobulin, especially in the context of hypogammaglobulinemia.

APAC to provide lucrative expansion opportunities

Asia Pacific intravenous immunoglobulin market is estimated to amass substantial revenue by the end of 2032. The growing awareness of immunodeficiency disorders and autoimmune diseases has surged the demand for IVIG therapies. The rapid advancements in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry have improved the availability of high-quality IVIG products in the region for enhancing treatment options for patients. For instance, in April 2023, Everest Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company based in China, received approval from the Hainan Medical Products Administration for the clinical use of Nefecon, the first-in-disease therapy for primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry Participants

The competitive landscape of the intravenous immunoglobulin market includes prominent firms, such as Grifols SA, China Biologics Products Inc., ADMA Biologics, CSL Behring, Baxter International Inc., Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., LFB Biotechnologies, Kedrion Biopharma, and Intas Pharmaceuticals.

These enterprises are actively expanding their presence through strategic initiatives and are making consistent efforts to broaden their product portfolios to tap into emerging markets. To cite an instance, in April 2023, Takeda announced the approval of the supplementary biologics license application (sBLA) by the U.S. FDA for extending the application of HYQVIA in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PI) in children aged 2 to 16.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders

3.2.1.2 Increasing geriatric population

3.2.1.3 Growing advances in plasma collection, fractionation, and purification technologies

3.2.1.4 Increasing healthcare expenditure for immunoglobulins

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of IVIG therapy

3.2.2.2 Potential adverse effects and allergic reactions

3.2.2.3 Scarcity of plasma donors

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 By distribution channel

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2022

4.5 Strategy dashboard, 2022

