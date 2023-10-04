United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Research Study 2023: Investment Preferences, Service Requirements, and Portfolio Allocations

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wealth Management - High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sizes the opportunity within the UAE's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of its HNW investors. The report is based on the publisher proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.



The HNW ecosystem in UAE is dominated by professional males. However, female HNW individuals and entrepreneurs also represent lucrative target segments for wealth managers. Meanwhile, wealth managers cannot ignore this lucrative expat segment. While the largest chunk of HNW wealth is held via discretionary mandates, demand for robo-advice is forecast to rise. A multi-service proposition is a must as demand is expected to increase across all planning services, with a particular focus on ESG investments.



Scope

Expats constitute a noteworthy 29.3% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for 6.8% of the UAE HNW portfolio. The market for robo-advisory services is growing rapidly in the HNW space in UAE.

The average UAE HNW investor offshores 48% of their wealth abroad. This proportion is expected to increase over the next 12 months.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Visa

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mashreq Bank

Standard Chartered

Vault

HSBC

Quilter Cheviot

Yasaar

Sarwa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cytbt3



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.