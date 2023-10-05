INNOHAS to Unveil 'Sunlit Foods' Brand and Expand into the European Plant-Based Foods Market at ANUGA 2023

COLOGNE, GERMANY, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOHAS, a leading specialist in plant-based foods, is set to make its mark on the European plant-based foods market following its successful ventures in the United States. The company is gearing up to participate in the prestigious international food fair, ANUGA 2023, held in Cologne, Germany, from October 7th to 11th. At this event, INNOHAS will proudly introduce its new overseas export brand, "Sunlit Foods," furthering its mission to capture global markets with innovative plant-based offerings.





INNOHAS will occupy a prominent booth in the ANUGA MEAT Hall, where visitors can indulge in a tantalizing tasting experience featuring ten sorts of ready-to-heat plant-based products. This delectable lineup includes favorites like plant-based Bulgogi, Spicy Pork Bulgogi, and Hamburger Patty, in addition to two convenient rice bowl options and two tantalizing fried rice variations. Attendees will also be treated to a sneak peek of entirely new products, including the plant-based cranberry chicken salad and crunch chicken nuggets, meticulously crafted to replicate the taste and texture of traditional chicken using plant-based ingredients.

A highlight of INNOHAS' presence at ANUGA 2023 is the introduction of three captivating frozen kimbap varieties, a sensation in the United States, under the banner of their new brand, Sunlit Foods. Distinguished by their use of INNOHAS' plant-based bulgogi, vegan kimchi, and spicy pork, these frozen kimbap offerings set themselves apart from competitors, promising a uniquely flavorful experience.

INNOHAS has already established a significant foothold in the U.S. market, with plans to roll out Sunlit Foods products at Independent Markets in New York by the end of this year. The products will subsequently become available in more than 300 grocery stores across New York State. In preparation for this expansion, INNOHAS is committed to fine-tuning its marketing strategy, actively engaging with industry professionals, and soliciting valuable feedback during the ANUGA 2023 event.

"We are thrilled to introduce high-quality plant-based Korean flavors to a global audience, including buyers and industry officials," affirmed INNOHAS. "Our mission is to provide consumers with delicious and convenient meals that never compromise on nutrition."

About ANUGA

ANUGA 2023 is globally recognized as one of the top three biennial food fairs, further underscoring the significance of INNOHAS' participation in this international event.

About INNOHAS

INNOHAS is a pioneering company dedicated to the creation of exceptional plant-based foods, driven by a passion for innovation and culinary excellence. Its mission is to continuously push the boundaries of plant-based cuisine, offering consumers high-quality, flavorful, and nutritionally balanced alternatives worldwide.

