Retail Analytics Market Size To Reach USD 40.4 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research published a report titled, "Retail Analytics Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Function (Pricing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain, and others), By Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size ( Small Scale Businesses And Large Scale Businesses), By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the retail analytics market was estimated to be valued at USD 7.4 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 40.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

In today's digital age, data analytics has become an indispensable part of various industries, retail being one of them. Retail analytics uses analytical tools to gain insights into customer behavior, buying patterns, and purchase intervals. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can plan their strategies more effectively. Analytical tools' convenience and ease of operation have made them popular, particularly among new firms. Moreover, with the advent of globalization, businesses have access to national and international markets for procuring raw materials and face stiff competition from local and international brands. Managing all these aspects manually can be daunting, making data analytics an essential tool for businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve.

Retail analytics is a data-driven approach that harnesses advanced computational techniques to gain valuable insights into the various aspects of retail operations. This involves gathering, processing, and analyzing data from various sources like sales, customers, inventory, and marketing campaigns to drive business decisions and performance. Through retail analytics, businesses can better understand their operations, respond to market dynamics, and make informed decisions that expand growth opportunities and improve profitability.

The retail industry is experiencing a surge in digital transformation, and e-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly popular. This trend is driving the adoption of retail analytics solutions and services among organizations. Retailers are leveraging analytic solutions to enhance customer experiences, personalize recommendations, and increase conversion rates in the digital space. With the growing volume and variety of data, there are numerous benefits for both retail businesses and consumers. Due to continuous technological advancements, such as big data analytics, cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, retail analytics are becoming more accessible and beneficial to users.

The market is projected to experience positive growth in the future as the use of smartphones and the rise of e-commerce industries have become increasingly prevalent in several countries. The adoption of cloud-based solutions is also anticipated to contribute to market growth. However, a lack of technical proficiency could impede this growth, and concerns over data privacy may discourage businesses from adopting these technologies. On the other hand, the retail sector benefits significantly from integrating data analytics, as it presents numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Report Snapshot

Report Title Retail Analytics Market Market Size in 2022 USD 7.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.4 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 18.6% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Function Pricing, Supply Chain, Inventory Management, Planning, and others By Deployment Mode On-premise and Cloud By Enterprise Size Small scale businesses and Large Scale businesses By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Microsoft, Oracle, HCL Technologies, SAP, IBM, Retail Next, Backbase, Kwik, Scandit, SAS Institute, Salesforce (Tableau), Teradata Corporation, Wipro, Amazon, Walmart, among others.

Segmentation Overview:

The retail analytics market has been segmented based on function, deployment mode, and enterprise size. Effective inventory management is the backbone of any successful business operation. It involves carefully tracking goods from the manufacturer to the final delivery destination, ensuring that the right products are available at the right time. In the current pandemic, many businesses have shifted towards just-in-time processes, prioritizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. By leveraging advanced analytical tools, companies can predict demand and optimize their storage space, reducing losses from overstocking and understocking. This approach also enables businesses with multiple stores to transfer goods to locations with the highest demand, ensuring their inventory is always well-managed and profitable.

Small businesses can gain invaluable insights into their customers' buying habits and preferences by utilizing retail analytics. This information allows them to identify successful sales patterns and determine which products are most popular among their clientele. As for larger organizations, retail analytics can provide a comprehensive understanding of current market trends and consumer behavior. With this knowledge, businesses can identify new products that have the potential to succeed and develop effective marketing strategies to target future audiences.

The North American region boasts the largest cohort of retail analytics users worldwide. This can be attributed to the fact that many larger retailers in the region are known to be early adopters of technology. Additionally, the United States holds the top position for the highest number of retail stores globally. Notably, the leading retail chain stores such as Walmart, Amazon, and Costco were all established in the US and have successfully integrated dependable retail analytics.

Industry Trends and Insights:

UiPath partners with Teradata for hassle-free automation of complex data applications, including dashboards, AI, and language models. The collaboration ensures secure and efficient automation for enterprises.

Swiss tech company Scandit adds MatrixScan Find to their smart data capture product line. The new feature uses AR overlays to allow users to find products among multiple items quickly. This can improve the efficiency of businesses that handle multiple products and packages. Available on iOS and select Android devices.

Some prominent players in the global retail analytics market report include Microsoft, Oracle, HCL Technologies, SAP and IBM, Retail Next, Backbase, Kwik, Scandit, SAS Institute, Salesforce (Tableau), Teradata Corporation, Wipro, Amazon, and Walmart.

Retail Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Function: Pricing, Supply Chain, Inventory Management, Planning, and others

By Deployment Mode: On-premise and Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Small scale businesses and Large Scale businesses

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

