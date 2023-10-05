Global Quaternary Amines Market Size Is Surpassing USD 1,667.73 Million by 2030, Growing at Projected 7.1% CAGR

Newark, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global quaternary amines market is expected to grow from USD 963.94 million in 2022 to USD 1,667.73 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Quaternary amines are the salts of quaternary ammonium compounds or quaternary ammonium cations. These are used as wetting agents in the oil sector, corrosion inhibitors, shale and bactericides. It has applications as disinfectants, surfactants, fabric softeners and antistatic agents. These quaternary ammonium compounds are obtained by quaternization, and the resulting compounds are known as quats or QAC; it is called cationic surfactants which combine bactericidal and virucidal activity with good detergency and hence it, has a cleansing ability. These disinfectants are known for their effectiveness against germs, bacteria and viruses and their long shelf life. Quaternary ammonium salts have applications as fabric softeners, disinfectants, surfactants, and antistatic agents in shampoos. In liquid fabric softeners, chloride salts are generally used. In the dryer, anticling strips of sulfate salts are commonly used. It has also been observed that spermicidal jellies and older aluminium electrolytic capacitors also have quaternary ammonium salts.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global quaternary amines market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in August 2022, Global Amines, a joint venture of Clariant and Wilmar, signed an agreement for the acquisition of the quats and esterquats business from Clariant. The acquisition complements the product portfolio and provides the better and most competitive solution to the customer from a complete range of quats, amines, amines derivatives and betaines, among others.

Market Growth & Trends



Quats have applications in veterinary products, contraception formulations, vaccine production, nasal formulations and diagnostic testing. Buscopan is one of the many anti-spasm drugs with a quaternary ammonium functional group in the medical field. These compounds have antimicrobial activity. These compounds, especially those that contain long alkyl chains, are broadly utilised as disinfectants and antimicrobials. Some examples are benzethonium chloride, methyl benzethonium chloride, cetrimide, dofanium chloride, tetraethylammonium bromide, cetalkonium chloride, benzalkonium chloride, cetylpyridinium chloride, cetrimonium, and domiphen bromide among others. The alkaline copper quaternary is a water-based solution that helps maintain wood products by controlling the decay induced by insects and fungi. Similarly, the products with quat solutions are utilised for building utility poles, marine walls, decks, fence posts and other wood frames. Quats help in protecting the fibers from accumulating fungi and mould and are also used as a moth repellent. Quat also helps in preventing mould and mildew from harming leather fibers. All these factors would propel the quaternary amines market in the forecast period.

Key Findings



• In 2022, the industrial grade segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77.53% and a market revenue of 747.33 million.



The type segment is divided into pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade. In 2022, the industrial grade segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77.53% and market revenue of 747.33 million. The market was growing due to hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and strict regulations and favourable government guidelines on sterilization and disinfection were implemented.



• In 2022, the surfactants segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.39% and a market revenue of 466.49 million.



The application segment is divided into disinfectant, surfactants, fabric softeners, wood preservatives, antistatic agents and others. In 2022, the surfactants segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.39% and market revenue of 466.49 million. This growth is attributed to the surge in the importance of a healthier lifestyle. The demand for free of bacteria and germs, dust and dirt has increased the per capita spending on household cleaning products.



• In 2022, the trimethylamine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60.88% and market revenue of 586.87 million.



The source segment is divided into trimethylamine and EDTA. In 2022, the trimethylamine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60.88% and market revenue of 586.87 million. Many of the disinfectants listed by the US Environmental Protection Agency for use on the covid-19 virus contained at least one quat. This increased the demand for quaternary amines in the covid and post covid.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Quaternary Amines Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global quaternary amines industry, with a market share of 35.82% and a market value of around 345.33 million in 2022. Its demand is growing in the APAC region due to a surge in disposable income of the people in China and India, which eventually increases the sales of personal care products. North America is anticipated to have the second highest market share for the global quaternary amines market. In the coming years, North America is anticipated to observe an increase in the demand for quaternary ammonium compounds as there are many applications of compounds in many fields like oil & gas, agricultural chemicals, textiles & leathers, among others.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021

Forecast period 2022-2030

Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Market Size(unit) Revenue (USD Million)

Vape Catridge Market CAGR 7.1%

Segments Covered Key Segments are type, application, source and regions

Key players operating in the global quaternary amines market are:



• DuPont

• Huntsman International LLC

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG (Subsidiary Of RAG-Stiftung)

• Kao Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Novo Nordisk

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Croda International

• Global Amines

• SACHEM, Inc



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global quaternary amines market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Quaternary Amines Market by Type:



• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Industrial Grade



Global Quaternary Amines Market by Application:



• Disinfectant

• Surfactants

• Fabric Softeners

• Wood Preservatives

• Antistatic Agents

• Others



Global Quaternary Amines Market by Source:



• Trimethylamine

• EDTA



About the report:



The global quaternary amines market is analysed based on value (USD Million) and volume (Tons). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



