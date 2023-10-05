Oilfield Services Market Size to Hit $346.45 Billion by 2027 | Industry Analysis Update 2023

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oilfield services market size is expected to reach USD 346.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The surging shale gas extraction from hydraulic fracturing and other stimulation procedures will bolster the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oilfield Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Equipment Rental, Field Operation, and Analytical Services), By Service (Geophysical, Drilling, Completion & Workover, Production, and Processing & Separation), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater}), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 267.82 billion in 2019.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf-pop/oilfield-service-market-100174

Oilfield Services Market Scope:





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 6.6 % 2027 Value Projection USD 346.45 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 267.82 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 320 Segments covered By Type, Service, Application, Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Shale Gas Extraction to Drive Market Growth Increasing Production & Exploration Activities in Oil & Gas Industry to Favor Market Growth

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand for Shale Gas to Propel Market

The increasing demand for shale gas has led to the advancement in technologies such as directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology to improve the production process in reservoirs. The high requirement for oilfield services during extraction can spur opportunities for the market. The ongoing plans and strategies to enhance the production of shale gas will simultaneously enrich the business of the market during the forecast period. For instance, China has announced that it will escalate its production up to 30 bcm/per year by 2020, and 80-100 bcm/per year by 2030 through advanced technologies and drilling techniques. China accounts for a high percent of shale gas production, which originally comes from the Sichuan Basin located in the Chongqing area. Moreover, the increasing exploration activities for untapped resources will enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Halt on Exploration Projects and Services to Dwindle Market Growth

The substantial impact on the oil & gas industry is due to the disruption caused by coronavirus, which affected the operation and supply chain of the industry. Numerous companies have terminated exploration projects and services owing to the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported that oil demand is likely to decrease by 29 million barrels per day (BPD) in April 2020 and by 23.1 million bpd in the 2nd quarter. Moreover, the production cuts, obstructed investments, and economic downfall can result in heavy loss for the global market during COVID-19. However, improving the situation and growing oil demand will simultaneously help in the recovery, in turn, aiding the market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The coronavirus disaster has financially drained various industries and sectors around the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/oilfield-service-market-100174

Report Coverage:





Well-analyzed prime information

Key insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Foremost market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Regional Insights:





Offshore Oil Projects to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. The ongoing oil extraction activities will enable the healthy growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the increasing partnerships and acquisitions by major players will further aid development in the region. For instance, in January 2017, Schlumberger limited announced that it has acquired the Peak Well System, which is a specialist in the design and development of advanced downhole tools for flow control, well intervention, and well integrity. Europe is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period. The reduced cost of offshore drilling activities will favor growth in the region. For instance, in Norway, the operating cost of an oil well has been reduced by 30% from 2014 to 2017, thus the cost incurred for drilling an exploratory well offshore was half in 2017 compared to 2014.

Quick Buy – Oilfield Services Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100174

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Competitive Landscape:

The oilfield services market features intense competition among key players such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford International. These industry giants offer a wide range of services including drilling, well completion, and reservoir management. Regional players also contribute to the competitive landscape, with local expertise and specialized offerings. Innovation, technology adoption, and cost-effective solutions are crucial factors shaping competition in this dynamic market.

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor awarded two contracts worth up to USD 187,1 million to oilfield services provider Technip. Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/oilfield-service-market-100174

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Oilfield Services Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak Global Oilfield Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Equipment Rental Field Operation Analytical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Geophysical Seismic Equipment Seismic Service Drilling Offshore Drilling OCTG Directional Drilling Drilling Fluid Well Casing Well Cementing Drill Bits Drilling Rigs Logging While Drilling Measurement While Drilling Managed Pressure Drilling Waste Management Others Completion & Workover Well Intervention Completion Fluid Hydraulic Fracturing Sand Control Mud Logging Wireline Logging Others Production Artificial Lift Floating Production Vessel Support Vessel Well Testing Subsea Equipment Christmas Tree Enhanced Oil Recovery Digital Oil Field Others Processing & Separation Water Treatment Oil Treatment Gas Treatment Solids Management Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Onshore Offshore Shallow Water Deepwater Ultra-Deepwater Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Competitive Analysis Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 Company Profile Business Overview Product Application, & Services Recent Developments Financials (Based on Availability)



Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/oilfield-service-market-100174

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com