Renault Group: Renault Group continues its Revolution: Ampere Capital Market Day on November 15, 2023

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 05, 2023 - Renault Group will hold a Capital Market Day dedicated to Ampere, EV and software pure player on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023.

On this occasion, Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group will present Ampere’s strategy and its mid-term financial outlook.

A physical conference will be held in Paris and will be broadcast live on the website renaultgroup.com.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

