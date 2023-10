Solvay announces exercise of issuer call option on the €500 million Perp-NC10 hybrid bonds issued by Solvay Finance







Brussels, October 5, 2023, 8.00am CEST - Solvay SA (“Solvay” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Solvay Finance SA will redeem its €500 million Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Perp-NC10 Bonds irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Solvay SA (ISIN: XS0992293901) on the first call date (being November 12, 2023). This perpetual deeply subordinated bond, bearing an annual interest rate of 5.425%, is treated as equity under IFRS rules. As November 12, 2023 falls on a non-business day, repayment shall, in accordance with the terms and conditions, occur on November 13, 2023. The redemption notice is available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (https://www.luxse.com/security/XS0992293901/204121).





Today's announcement forms part of Solvay’s liability management process in preparation of Solvay’s planned separation into two independent, investment-grade rated listed companies, Specialty Holdco Belgium (expected to be renamed “Syensqo”) and EssentialCo (which will keep the Solvay name), that is intended to take place by means of a partial demerger of Solvay under Belgian law in December 2023.







