Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed a 13.5 mln. Euros Contract with Juodeliai UAB for Construction of Second Production Building and Reconstruction of Utility Networks

Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed a civil contract with Juodeliai UAB for construction of the second production building and reconstruction of utility networks. This extension is planned in the subdivision of the company operating in the Marijampole Municipality. The contract value totals 13.5 mln. Euros, VAT inclusive. The total area of facilities amounts to approximately 14,700 square meters. Completion of the works is scheduled for the end of June 2024.

PST will prepare the detailed design, build the facilities of automated wood processing, sheds for finished products and sawdust storage, a fire pump station and install a water pond for firefighting purposes.

