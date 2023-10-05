The Global Tile Adhesives Market Size Expected to Reach Valuation of USD 5.04 Billion by 2032, at 7.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Tile Adhesives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Cementitious, Dispersion, Reaction Resin); By Application; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global tile adhesive market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2.52 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 5.04 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Tile Adhesives? How Big is Tile Adhesives Market Size & Expected Growth?

Overview

Tile Adhesive is prepared polymer, altered flexible glue that can be utilized to mend varied kinds of tiles involving mosaic tiles, ceramic tiles, clay, and ceramic tiles of compact and extensive dimensions, engineered and all organic stone tiles, amongst others. The rapidly rising demand for the tile adhesives market can be attributed to the fact that it carries specific chemicals that offer lessened shrinkage with outstanding adhesive features and superlative strength.

The demand for tile adhesives is being propelled by a surge in urbanization and speedy migration of persons from rural to urban regions in surfacing economies. The trend is pushing the requirement for contemporary residential construction, thus generating an escalated demand for tile adhesives. Further, there is a growing consciousness of advantages provided by tile adhesives, such as longevity and time-saving features due to the rapid mixing ability.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Ardex

Bostik

Ceresit

H.B. Fuller

Henkel Corporation

Mapei

Laticrete

Saint-Gobain Weber.

Sika

Weber

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Pidilite launched a television commercial (TVC) as part of their marketing campaign to promote their tile adhesive brand, Roff.

In January 2023, Fosroc India unveiled a range of premium tiling products that bring notable advancements to the Indian market. The campaign kick-started with the introduction of the Nitotile range in three significant locations - Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Tile Adhesives Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 5.04 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.65 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Mapei, Laticrete, Ardex, Bostik, Sika, Ceresit, Weber, Henkel Corporation, H.B. Fuller & Saint-Gobain Weber Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rise in urbanization: A rise in urbanization and escalation in the movement of population from rural to urban areas are pushing the demand for contemporary residential construction in advancing countries, which has led to the growth of the market.

Superior tile adhesives: As the inclination for tiles continues to grow, there is a congruous requirement for superior tile adhesives to sanction steady and enduring installations. The tile adhesives market size is expanding as the demand is directly connected to the proliferating market for tiles as the majority of consumers pursue to improvise the visual enchantment and benefit of the spaces.

The progress in adhesives technology: The progression in tile adhesives technology, such as enhanced bonding robustness, flexibility, and water resistance, additionally assists the growing demand. The tile adhesives market sales are soaring, as with escalating construction pursuits, renovation projects, and a move towards organic and sustainable building substances, the demand for this market will continue to grow.

Top Findings of Report

A rise in urbanization and escalation in the movement of population from rural to urban areas are pushing the demand for the market.

The tile adhesives market segmentation is primarily based on type, application, end-user, and region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow speedily during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Remodeling activities: The trend of renovation and remodeling ventures pushes the growth of the global market. The escalation in urbanization causes prevailing urban residences to experience renovation and remodeling activities to encounter contemporary standards. Several homeowners and businesses prefer to enhance their spaces by restoring and positioning contemporary tiles. For instance, as per the National Association of Home Builders, refurnishing activity encountered a 13 percent escalation from 2020-2021. It is anticipated to proceed with growing at a solid pace in 2022.

Aesthetic appeal: The appearance of bigger, bulkier, and vitrified tiles with distinctive features requires the utilization of tile adhesives. Tiles are broadly approved for their aesthetic interest, longevity, and simplicity of sustenance. As the inclination for tiles in residential and commercial surroundings grows, so does the demand for tile adhesives. The inventiveness of tiles in many applications, such as floorings, walls, and backsplashes, pushes the tile adhesives market growth. They guarantee a steady and durable association between the tile and the surface, holding the weight, possible bending, and non-porous nature of modern tiles.

Segmental Analysis

The cementitious segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on type, the cementitious segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The tile adhesives market demand is on the rise as they are easily manageable and are easy to apply. They are obtainable in premixed paste or powder form, needing effortless mingling with water before application. The convenient features allude to both professional contractors and DIY fanatics. They offer dependable bonding robustness and abiding longevity. They embody a robust bond between tiles and the substrate, sanctioning that the tiles stay firmly in place over time.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on application, the floor segment accounted for the largest market share. The tile adhesives market trends include floor installations, constituting a sizeable fragment of the holistic tile market. The demand for tile adhesives in flooring implementation is invariably high, propelled by several sectors involving residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Therefore, the floor application segment accords notably with the growth of the market. Floors usually have an extensive surface area as opposed to walls and ceilings. This indicates that additional tile adhesives are required for floor installations, causing escalated intake and demand for tile adhesive products.

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest tile adhesives market share due to the escalating real estate sector in advancing nations such as India, which is pushing the market. With escalating urbanization, an expanding middle class, and a sizeable paucity of economic housing, the real estate sector is anticipated to reach a notable landmark of $1 trillion by the year 2030. The development of the real estate sector in India has brought an escalated demand for contemporary and aesthetically appealing interiors. Tiles are broadly utilized in residential and commercial spaces for floorings, walls, and other applications. The requirement for superior tile installations pushes the demand for the market.

Europe: This region is anticipated to observe a bigger revenue share of the market. Growing construction pursuits in the region are generating contemporary growth possibilities for tile adhesives. Tiles are frequently utilized in construction projects for their aesthetic appeal, longevity, and ease of sustenance. They are installed in several areas, such as bathrooms, kitchens, living spaces, and commercial buildings. It is essential to warrant a robust and durable bond between tiles and the substrate.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the tile adhesive market report based on type, application, end-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Cementitious

Dispersion

Reaction Resin

By Application Outlook

Wall

Floor

Ceiling

Others

By End Use Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial and Institutional

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

