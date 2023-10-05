NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (CSE: NGRB) announces Completion of Beta Version of Generative AI-Powered Food Delivery and Chatbot Application, "Lily," and Announces Application to iOS App Store

Vancouver B.C., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp (CSE: NGRB. OTC: NGRBF. Frankfurt: O83) is pleased to announce the completion of the beta version of its generative AI-powered food delivery and chatbot application, "Lily,". Nextgen is now actively submitting its application to the IOS app store and strives to have “lily on the app store by year end.



This milestone represents a significant step forward in the development of the innovative application, which aims to transform the food ordering and delivery experience through advanced generative artificial intelligence powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4.0 large language model (“LLM”)

Key features of Lily include intelligent food recommendations, conversational ordering, customization based on dietary preferences, seamless integration with food delivery platforms, and real-time order tracking.

NextGen Food Robotics Corp. intends to process the initial iOS application of Lily on the Apple App Store in the coming weeks, marking the initial step towards wider accessibility and enable commercial use of the app. The company is committed to ensuring a user-friendly experience for iOS users and looks forward to expanding its user base.

CEO and Founder “Paul Rivas” stated, "We are excited about the progress we've made with Lily and are eager to share this innovative AI food ordering chat app with iOS users through the App Store."

NextGen Food Robotics Corp. remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of food technology and enhancing the way people interact with food services. The path to commercialization has commenced, with a focus on user feedback, strategic partnerships, and continual improvement of Lily's capabilities.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the “Lily app”, which is an AI-powered food application.

