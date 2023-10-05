Gain Insights into the Strategies of Major Contenders - GSK and Merck, Along with Innovations from Sanofi and Themis - Forecasts to 2027 & 2032

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Vaccines Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adult vaccines market is expected to grow from $18.20 billion in 2022 to $19.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.49%.. The adult vaccines market is expected to reach $25.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.20%.

North America took the lead as the largest region within the adult vaccines market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is primed to become the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming forecast period.

Adult vaccines play a pivotal role in bolstering the immune response against various disease-causing pathogens in adults. They are instrumental in both preventing and treating illnesses such as influenza, pneumococcal disease, and herpes. Within the realm of adult vaccines, two primary categories prevail: monovalent and multivalent. Monovalent vaccines focus on a single virus's mRNA component to elicit an immune response against a solitary antigen.

Various technologies are harnessed to develop these vaccines, encompassing live attenuated vaccines, inactivated viral or bacterial vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and conjugate vaccines. These vaccines find applications in combatting a spectrum of diseases like influenza, dPT, human papillomavirus, zoster, pneumococcal disease, and hepatitis, and are commonly employed by healthcare institutions and hospitals.

The adult vaccines market research report is an invaluable resource, offering a wealth of statistics on the adult vaccines market, including global market size, regional distributions, insights into market competitors with their respective market shares, comprehensive segmentation of the adult vaccines market, prevailing market trends, and promising opportunities.

An emerging trend that has garnered significant traction in the adult vaccines market is product innovation. Leading companies in the market are at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking products to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, in April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval for Sanofi's MenQuadfi vaccine, marking a significant milestone. This vaccine stands as the first and only quadrivalent vaccine employing tetanus toxoid and demonstrating a potent immune response across all four serogroups of Meningococcus bacteria.

The increasing prevalence of contagious diseases stands as a driving force propelling the adult vaccine market forward. Contagious diseases are characterized by their person-to-person transmission, making vaccines a highly effective defense mechanism against infections. For instance, as of December 2022, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 dashboard, under the aegis of the Switzerland-based public health agency, reported 655 million COVID-19 infections globally since the virus's emergence in 2019.

Additionally, the global tuberculosis report published by the World Health Organization in 2021 highlighted 1.3 million non-HIV-related tuberculosis deaths, a notable increase from 1.2 million in 2019. These alarming statistics underscore the pivotal role of adult vaccines in curbing the spread of contagious diseases and substantiate the burgeoning growth of the adult vaccines market.

The adult vaccines market encompasses the sales of mRNA vaccines and viral vector vaccines. The market values presented herein represent "factory gate" values, signifying the worth of goods transacted by manufacturers or creators, whether to other entities such as downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end consumers. This valuation encompasses the intrinsic value of goods as well as any associated services offered by the creators of said goods.

In a significant development in June 2020, Merck, a prominent U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of Themis, an Austrian vaccine and immune-modulator therapy developer, for an undisclosed sum. This strategic move aims to expedite Themis' research on measles vector-based SARS CoV-2 vaccines and drive innovation within the vaccine landscape.

Comprehensive insights into the expansive and dynamic adult vaccines market provide a competitive advantage. Our report not only delves into the strategies of major contenders like GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Merck & Co but also explores innovations stemming from pioneers like Sanofi and Themis, elevating your understanding of the market's scope and potential.

Major players in the adult vaccines market are

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co

Sanofi Pasteur

Pfizer Inc

CSL Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Serum Institute of India

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Protein Sciences Corporation

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

ImmunoBiology Ltd.

Novavax Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Adult Vaccines Market Characteristics



3. Adult Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Adult Vaccines Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Adult Vaccines Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Adult Vaccines Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Adult Vaccines Market



5. Adult Vaccines Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Adult Vaccines Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Adult Vaccines Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Adult Vaccines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Adult Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Vaccine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Monovalent

Multivalent

6.2. Global Adult Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Viral/Bacterial Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

6.3. Global Adult Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Influenza

DPT

Human Papillomavirus

Zoster

Pneumococcal

Hepatitis

6.4. Global Adult Vaccines Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Healthcare Firms

Hospitals

7. Adult Vaccines Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Adult Vaccines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Adult Vaccines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

