Global Emollients Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 & 2032 - Market Sets New Trends in Sustainable Beauty Solutions

The global emollient market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The emollient market is expected to reach $1.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Emollients are a category of cosmetic preparations that find direct application to the skin, offering a moisturizing treatment. They work by reducing transepidermal water loss, achieved through the creation of an occlusive oil film on the stratum corneum.

One prominent trend sweeping through the emollients market landscape is the surge in product innovation. Leading companies entrenched in the emollients market are harnessing novel technologies to fortify their market positions. A notable illustration of this trend unfolded in April 2022 when Biosynthetic Technologies LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in biobased synthetic compounds, introduced an innovative high-performance biobased emollient known as BioEstolide 250-100. This novel emollient is designed for applications in the realm of cosmetics and personal care.

BioEstolide 250-100 emollient proves invaluable in skincare applications by delivering moisturization and protection. What sets this product apart is its versatility in hair care, where it establishes a protective barrier against heat, retains moisture, and enhances the overall health and appearance of hair. Notably, it has garnered recognition for its ethical, sustainable, and natural attributes, positioning it as a viable alternative to silicone-based products.

In a noteworthy development in October 2020, Cargill Incorporated, a U.S.-based conglomerate, completed the acquisition of the natural emollient and derivatives business of Floratech (International Flora Technologies Ltd.), a move that has amplified Cargill's presence in the beauty industry.

The acquisition was executed with the objective of bolstering Cargill's beauty business and expanding its market footprint by offering global beauty and skincare consumers a comprehensive array of sustainable, nature-derived ingredients. Floratech (International Flora Technologies Ltd.) is a U.S.-based cosmetics firm renowned for its specialization in oils, emollients, and specialty particles.

The emollients market landscape in 2022 was dominated by North America, emerging as the largest region. On the horizon, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The countries covered in the emollients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the emollients market are

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International plc

Ashland Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Stepan Company

Solvay SA

Stephenson Group Limited

Innospec Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Sasol Limited

Oleon NV

Dow Chemical Co.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.53 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.82 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Emollients Market Characteristics



3. Emollients Market Trends And Strategies



4. Emollients Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Emollients Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Emollients Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Emollients Market



5. Emollients Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Emollients Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Emollients Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Emollients Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Emollients Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Esters

Fatty Alcohols

Fatty Acids

Ethers

Silicones

Other Types

6.2. Global Emollients Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solid

Liquid

6.3. Global Emollients Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Skin Care

Hair Care

Deodorants

Oral Care

Other Applications

6.4. Global Emollients Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cosmetics Industries

Toiletries Industries

Oral Care Industries

Other End-Users

7. Emollients Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Emollients Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Emollients Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

