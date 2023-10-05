Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Demand, Challenges, Future Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | RationalStat Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market is estimated at a capacity of 12.8 million barrels per day in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Middle East refining and petrochemicals market refers to the industry that processes crude oil and natural gas to create refined petroleum products (such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and other fuels) and petrochemical products (such as plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers).

Oil and gas exports are vital to the economies of Middle Eastern countries. Refining and petrochemical products are substantial export goods that contribute significantly to regional economic growth. Middle Eastern governments assist and invest in the refining and petrochemical sectors to improve infrastructure, research, and development. This assistance hastens the industry's expansion and modernization.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, type, and geography/regions (including GCC, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Barrels per Day) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, refining segment is expected to dominate the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market. Middle Eastern countries have invested heavily in refining capacities to process crude oil into various refined petroleum products.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size 12.8 mbd Market Size Forecast 16.7 mbd Growth Rate 3.9% Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in mega projects

Government supports and initiatives

Advanced refining technologies Companies Profiled Saudi Aramco

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Qatar Petroleum (QP)

Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO)

Oman Oil Company (OOC)

Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

Royal Dutch Shell

Total S.A.

BP

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Eni S.p.A.

Gazprom

Rosneft

Sinopec

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

Petronas

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market include.

In April 2023, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) signed two significant agreements with Japanese firms to expand the UAE-Japan low-carbon hydrogen value chain.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market growth include Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Qatar Petroleum (QP), Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), Oman Oil Company (OOC), Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A., BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Eni S.p.A., Gazprom, Rosneft, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Petronas, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market based on type and region

Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Barrels per Day), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Petrochemical Ethylene Propylene Butadiene Benzene Xylene Toluene Methanol Refining

Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Barrels per Day), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market GCC Iran Iraq Turkey Rest of the Middle East



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Refining and Petrochemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- - https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest