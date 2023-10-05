Global Wire-to-Board Connector Industry Report 2023-2032: Data Center Expansion Spurs Growth in Wire-to-Board Connector Market with Asia-Pacific Spearheading Growth

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire-to-Board Connector Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wire-to-board connector market is expected to grow from $4.48 billion in 2022 to $4.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The wire-to-board connector market is expected to reach $5.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Seize a competitive advantage in the dynamic world of technology with our comprehensive market research report on the global wire-to-board connector market. This indispensable tool goes beyond basic information, providing you with profound insights into the industry's present state and offering accurate predictions of its future trends.

Wire-to-board connectors play a crucial role by connecting individual wires to printed circuit boards (PCBs), enabling the transmission of power and signals in various applications like lighting systems, PCB testing, and power supplies. The report delves into the intricacies of this market, including the different types of wire-to-board connectors, their applications in diverse industries, and the latest trends driving innovation in the field.

One prominent trend in the wire-to-board connector market is the emphasis on product innovation. Leading companies are continually introducing new products to maintain their market positions. For instance, TE Connectivity, a Switzerland-based electronics manufacturer, launched the AMPMODU connector system in August 2020, showcasing their commitment to innovation. Additionally, the growing number of data centers worldwide is expected to drive market growth.

Data centers rely on wire-to-board connectors to establish essential electrical connections between circuit boards and devices, enhancing data transmission speeds and overall efficiency. As reported by Savills Korea, the total capacity of data centers in Korea reached 430 MW in terms of IT load at the end of 2020, with further expansion projected, contributing to the market's growth.

Moreover, a focus on space efficiency is a notable factor, with connectors boasting a centerline distance of 2 mm taking up significantly less PCB space while maintaining performance. In this context, Littelfuse, Inc., a US-based electronics manufacturer, acquired C&K Components Inc. in July 2022, expanding its capabilities and technologies in the wire-to-board connector market.

Asia-Pacific leads the way in market growth, with its thriving tech industry and increasing demand for wire-to-board connectors. Explore our report to gain a comprehensive understanding of this ever-evolving market and stay ahead in the world of technology.

The countries covered in the wire-to-board connector market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

Kyocera Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Molex LLC.

Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co KG.

ITT Inc.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

Panduit Corp.

Hirose Electric Co Ltd.

Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co KG.

Harting Technology Group

Lemo SA

Samtec Inc.

Smiths Interconnect Inc.

AVX Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wire-to-Board Connector Market Characteristics



3. Wire-to-Board Connector Market Trends And Strategies



4. Wire-to-Board Connector Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Therapy Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

5.1. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Historic Market Size and Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

5.2. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.3.2. Restraints Of The Market



6. Wire-to-Board Connector Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Below 1.00 MM

1.00 MM to 2.00 MM

Above 2.00 MM

6.2. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market, Segmentation By Style, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Accessory

Header

Housing

Plug

Receptacle

Socket

6.3. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Industries

Military

Other Applications

7. Wire-to-Board Connector Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

